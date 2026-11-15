Fuquay-Varina’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to urgent care and outpatient rehab. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window expected to close: 11/13/2027

Work under a licensed pharmacist in a busy retail setting, focusing on patient safety, customer service, and pharmacy workflow. Great fit if you’re enrolled in an ACPE-accredited pharmacy school and want hands-on experience plus access to benefits as a part-time colleague.

Employer: American Family Care (Urgent Care)

(Urgent Care) Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Provide front-line care in an urgent care clinic—taking vitals, assisting providers, doing phlebotomy, drug screens, and helping with procedures. This role stands out for two weeks paid vacation, full health insurance and gym reimbursement, monthly bonus potential, and free scrubs.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Treat a mix of orthopedic, neurologic, and post-surgical patients in an outpatient setting. You’ll evaluate, build custom care plans, provide manual therapy and exercise programs, and work with a multidisciplinary team to improve mobility and function.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same clinics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.