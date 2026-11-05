🏥 Fuquay-Varina healthcare jobs with multiple openings

Fuquay-Varina’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to senior care and vet medicine. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window closes: 11/03/2027

If you’re a 3rd-year pharmacy student, this is a hands-on retail role under a licensed pharmacist. You’ll help with patient safety, customer service, inventory, and patient care programs, with access to benefits (dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts) even as a part-timer.

Employer: VCA Broad Street Animal Hospital (VCA Animal Hospitals)

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable based on experience; may include variable pay

This AAHA-accredited small animal hospital offers modern tools (digital X-ray, ultrasound, laser therapy) and a strong support team. Full-time vets get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, CE allowance, mental health resources, and pet discounts.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.00 – $56.00/hour

This role focuses on one-on-one therapy with seniors in a senior living setting—no weekends or holidays, Monday–Friday only. You’ll get PTO with rollover/buyout, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, CEUs, licensure reimbursement, life and disability options, and clear growth paths.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.