🎓 Fuquay-Varina Education Jobs: Multiple Local Teaching Roles

Fuquay-Varina’s schools and childcare centers are busy and growing, which means steady demand for teachers and coaches. Here are several local education openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Southern Wake Academy

Southern Wake Academy Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC (serving Holly Springs area)

(serving Holly Springs area) Type: Contract, on-site

Lead the varsity girls’ basketball program—run practices, set game strategy, and build a positive, competitive team culture. Great fit if you have high school or higher-level coaching experience and want to mentor student-athletes on and off the court.

Employer: Learning Care / Everbrook Academy

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Take charge of your own classroom, create fun lessons, and mentor other teachers in a modern early learning center. Perks include 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and no nights or weekends.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC (public school setting)

(public school setting) Type: Full-time

Teach high school math while using tech, data, and creative strategies to help every student succeed. You’ll need at least a bachelor’s in Education and be able to hold a NC Professional Educator’s License in a teaching content area.

Employer: Gingerbread LittleVersity

Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19 per hour, based on education and experience

Support K–5 students in a licensed childcare center, with a weekday 7:30am–4:30pm schedule and no late nights. Role includes lesson planning, driving a passenger van (age 21+ required), and comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, paid training, and childcare discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools often keep strong candidates in mind for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.