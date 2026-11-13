Way back in December 2025, I wrote up an article about how it wasn’t really legal to own a pet raccoon in Texas. I mean, if you’re an official wildlife rehabilitator, operating a zoo or educational institution, or if you were operating a scientific research facility that was doing disease research and/or behavioral studies, you could keep them. However, a bill has been filed that might allow normal, everyday Texans to keep them as pets.

House Bill 1090 Could Make it Legal to Keep Pet Raccoons in Texas

According to the Texas Legislature Online website, Democratic State Representative Joe Moody from El Paso file House Bill 1090 on November 12, 2026, which would make it possible to own a raccoon as a pet, possibly as early as September 1, 2027.

Basically, Texas Parks & Wildlife would have the ability to issue a permit to people that pass what the bill calls a “raccoon ownership course” and pay a permit application fee. The ownership and the application fee, of course, would both be required. If both of these were satisfied, they would be issued a permit that would be valid for one year and could be renewed on a yearly basis.

Requirements for Owning Pet Raccoons Under HB 1090

Now, there are a few stipulations. Just because someone gets a permit doesn’t mean that they would be able to go grab a raccoon out of the wild when they feel like it. They could only get raccoons from authorized rescues or rehabilitation facilities, licensed breeders, or other raccoon owners with permits.

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Also, just like with regular pets, the owners of the raccoons would have to make sure that the animals got adequate veterinary care, including staying up to date on vaccines for diseases like rabies.

There are some other details in the bill, but that gives you the general idea of it. I’m not sure how I feel about this. Also, I’m not real sure how many raccoons they have in El Paso. Are there just loads of raccoons out there looking for forever homes…? I’m just wondering how this bill came about…