It’s time to announce this week’s Deep East Texas Community Rockstar! This week, we have another first. For the first time, we have a county judge receiving the Community Rockstar award.

Jeff Boyd is Our Newest Deep East Texas Community Rockstar

This week’s Deep East Texas Community Rockstar is San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd! According to the nomination that we received, “Judge Jeff Boyd is the definition of a community rockstar! As the San Augustine County Judge, he’s making sure that all of the people in the county are looked after and that they have what they need. But on top of that, no job is too big or too small for him. If it needs to get done, he’s right there to ensure that it not only gets done, but that it gets done correctly. However, he doesn’t limit helping out to just San Augustine County. He does what he can to make the entire Deep East Texas area better.”

They continued on with this: “Some people remember him from his car salesman days years ago, some people know him as the County Judge, and some people even know him as the guy that collects socks and shows them off on Facebook. But everyone knows him as someone who is watching out for the people in Deep East Texas, not only in San Augustine County, but the entire region. He truly is a Deep East Texas Community Rockstar!”

We couldn’t have said it any better. Not only is he watching out for his home county, but he’s watching out for all of Deep East Texas, and making it better. That’s why Jeff Boyd is this week’s Deep East Texas Community Rockstar!

Just like our other Community Rockstars, Judge Boyd will be receiving a framed certificate from Q107 and Zion Auto Glass, along with a gift certificate to Lone Star Charlie’s in Lufkin. If you know someone that’s doing great things for Deep East Texas like he is, you can nominate them at the link below:

Click Here to Nominate a Deep East Texas Community Rockstar