For some people, Friday the 13th is just another day on the calendar. For others, it’s a date associated with bad luck, superstition and all things spooky.

Whether superstition played any role in the events below is another question, but Texas has had its share of memorable moments that happened to fall on Friday the 13th.

A Severe Weather Outbreak Hit North Texas in 2007

On Friday, April 13, 2007, a severe weather outbreak swept across parts of North Texas, bringing tornadoes, damaging winds and enormous amounts of hail.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful supercell thunderstorm produced tornadoes and very large hail across Tarrant and Dallas counties.

The storms became particularly destructive during the evening hours, with hail battering communities and damaging thousands of vehicles, homes and businesses. According to reports from Times Record News, the outbreak caused millions of dollars in property damage, with at least one fatality reported.

The F3 Tornado That Struck Marble Falls in 1994

Another destructive tornado struck Texas on Friday, May 13, 1994. This time, the Hill Country city of Marble Falls found itself in the path of an F3 tornado.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., the storm approached the city from the west-southwest. There were also unconfirmed reports of funnel clouds near Horseshoe Bay before the tornado reached Marble Falls.

The damage was extensive. More than 440 homes sustained damage, with one house and 17 mobile homes destroyed. Eighteen businesses sustained major damage, while another 47 reported minor damage. Two bridges were also damaged, and more than 500 structures were affected.

Despite the destruction, only one injury was reported. You can read more about the tornado and its aftermath here.

A Disturbing Murder Case in Panhandle on Friday the 13th

A much darker story unfolded in Panhandle, Texas, on Friday, July 13, 1990.

Seventeen-year-old Frankie Garcia was killed that evening in a barn outside an abandoned shack known locally as the “Haunted House.”

Nineteen-year-old Kenneth Glenn Milner was charged with Garcia’s murder. He was also charged with the attempted murders of two other people that night, including his former high school principal and the stepfather of a former girlfriend.

The disturbing case received national attention and was covered by the Los Angeles Times later that year.

The story was also revisited on Investigation Discovery’s YouTube channel, which you can watch in full here.

Texas Helped Turn Friday the 13th Into a Tattoo Tradition

Not every Friday the 13th story in Texas is associated with tragedy or destruction. In fact, the state is also credited with helping turn the date into an occasion for tattoo enthusiasts.

It’s believed that Dallas helped popularize the Friday the 13th tattoo tradition. According to Elm Street Tattoo, the shop hosted its first 24-hour Friday the 13th tattoo marathon in 1996.

What started as a unique event has grown considerably over the years. The shop says nearly 1,000 people have lined up to get tattooed during some of its events.

The tradition has since spread beyond Dallas, with tattoo shops in other Texas cities embracing the occasion. Austin, in particular, has become another city where Friday the 13th tattoo events have caught on, as reported by KXAN in 2025.

Have You Experienced Anything Strange on Friday the 13th?

From destructive tornadoes to unsettling crime stories and unusual traditions, Texas has certainly had some memorable Friday the 13ths.

Have you ever experienced something strange on Friday the 13th? Let us know through our app!