A Houston parking scam is raising concerns for Texas drivers, especially those traveling to bigger cities for holiday shopping and nights out. One couple says they paid $20 to someone posing as a parking attendant. Here’s what ParkHouston says about legitimate parking payments and how to protect yourself.

During the holidays, plenty of Texans hit the road to do their Christmas shopping in bigger cities like Dallas, Austin and Houston. But before you pull into a parking spot, there’s something you should watch out for: parking scams.

According to KHOU, a Houston woman is speaking out after she and her husband unknowingly paid a man who was pretending to be a parking attendant. She’s hoping her experience will keep other drivers from losing money to the same scam.

Houston Couple Loses $20 in Parking Scam

Stacy Vazquez and her husband were planning a date night in Houston. They were heading out to dinner and looking for a place to park near the area identified in the KHOU report.

While searching for a spot, they encountered a man wearing a safety vest and holding a light. The couple believed he was an authorized parking attendant.

The man asked them for $20, which they paid. It wasn’t until shortly afterward that another person approached them and explained that they had just handed their money to someone who wasn’t actually a parking attendant.

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How to Avoid Houston Parking Scams

The problem is apparently familiar to ParkHouston. Deputy Director Maria Irshad told KHOU that she hears about this type of scam frequently.

Irshad explained that ParkHouston offers two ways to pay for parking: directly at a parking meter or through its official app. The agency does not use parking attendants to collect payment.

Scammers are also getting more creative. In addition to impersonating parking attendants, some have reportedly placed fake QR codes in public and private parking lots in an attempt to collect money from unsuspecting drivers.

The Houston Police Department is working to crack down on these scams, and officials want drivers to know what to watch for before handing over their money.

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A Few Things to Remember Before You Park

If you’re heading to Houston, Dallas, Austin or another Texas city for holiday shopping, take a moment to make sure you’re paying through an authorized parking system.

Look for an official parking meter, use the parking provider’s verified app, and be cautious about QR codes posted on signs or stickers. If someone approaches you claiming to be a parking attendant, don’t assume they’re legitimate just because they’re wearing a vest or carrying a light.

Losing $20 is frustrating. Losing more because of a fake parking payment link could be even worse. A little extra caution before you walk away from your car can help keep your holiday plans on track.