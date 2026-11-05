Powerball's 9th Largest Jackpot Goes To A Single Ticket Winner

(KMDL-FM) Fans of the multi-state lottery game Powerball will be interested to learn that the Wednesday, November 4, 2026, drawing produced a jackpot winner. The estimated amount of the jackpot, at least on the annuity side, was confirmed to be $847 million.

Powerball, Louisiana Lottery Confirm – Wednesday’s Winner Was a Record Setter

Our sources at Powerball confirmed the jackpot total was the 9th largest jackpot in the game’s history. Our Powerball source also revealed this interesting nugget. The win on Wednesday, as the game’s 9th largest prize, comes on the heels of a ticket winning Powerball’s 8th largest prize on August 12th of this year.

Mario Tama, Getty Images

The trend in lottery games as of late has been to generate larger jackpots to attract more players. Mega Millions, the other multi-state lottery game offered in Louisiana, changed the way that game was played a little over one year ago. The reason for the change was to increase the “big number” that gets the “chins wagging” on drawing day.

Incidentally, a Louisiana-sold Mega Millions ticket has never won the game’s jackpot prize. We have had some big wins in the game, but not a jackpot win. We have had Powerball jackpot wins in the past, but last night was not one of them, at least for a Louisiana-sold ticket.

What Were The Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, November 4, 2026?

In the Powerball drawing for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the following numbers were drawn:

15 34 41 53 56 Powerball 21 Power Play x2

Powerball and the New Jersey Lottery confirmed that the jackpot winner was sold in that state. Louisiana players did not fare very well in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The largest prize we saw was $200, but there were several $200 winners last night.

Brandon Bell, Getty Images

There was no jackpot win in Lotto, and no jackpot win in Easy 5 on Wednesday. Here are your estimated jackpot prizes for this weekend’s lottery drawings. The Mega Millions game will draw for $505 million on Friday night.

READ MORE: Like Scratch-Offs? These Are the Best Value in Louisiana Right Now

Powerball will draw for a reset jackpot amount following the big win last night. Powerball players will play for $20 million on Saturday. In the Lotto game, you’ll be playing for a $950,000 jackpot, and Easy 5 will draw for $60,000 when it draws on Saturday as well.Click here to view photo gallery