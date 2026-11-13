Fultondale’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Claire's

Claire's Location: Fultondale, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and skills)

Lead shifts at a fun, fashion-focused accessories store. You’ll help drive sales, support piercings (training provided), keep displays looking sharp, and back up the Store Manager while enjoying an employee discount and growth potential.

Employer: Claire's

Claire's Location: Fultondale, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and skills)

Great fit if you love trends and talking with customers. You’ll help shoppers style outfits, support piercings after training, run the register, stock, and enjoy a strong employee discount plus room to move up.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Fultondale / Gardendale, AL area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Full-time leadership roles in a busy automotive service center. Use your auto knowledge and customer service skills to manage workflow, support techs, and help customers with repairs and tire choices, with benefits, incentives, and clear paths to grow your career.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.