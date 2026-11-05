🏥 Fulton, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Pay

Fulton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home health to state hospital work. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Elara Caring

Elara Caring Location: Fulton, MO (home health, travel between patient homes)

(home health, travel between patient homes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit patients at home, do assessments, follow care plans, and teach families how to keep loved ones safe. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and mileage or fleet vehicle (depending on eligibility).

Employer: SkillBuildersABA

Location: Fulton, MO (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with people who have developmental disabilities, using behavior plans and tracking progress. This role offers flexible schedules, mileage reimbursement, advancement opportunities, professional development help, referral bonus, and possible relocation assistance.

Employer: State of Missouri – Fulton State Hospital

Location: Fulton, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

Lead psychiatric care for adults with serious mental illness, including assessment, diagnosis, prescribing, treatment, and court evaluations/testimony. As a state employee, you get a defined pension, strong health coverage, generous leave and holidays, plus a Total Compensation Calculator to see the full value.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or nearby openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.