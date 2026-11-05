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Fulton
🏗️ Fulton, MD Engineering – Multiple HDR Roles From $63K–$149K
3 days ago
Fulton’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation and digital design. If you’re into bridges, highways, or rail, HDR has several solid roles based right here.
Electrical EIT/Designer (Movable Bridges)
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Fulton, MD (Bridges group)
- Salary (Fulton): $69,608 – $99,440
- Type: Full-time
This role supports electrical design for movable bridges and other transportation work. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical or Architectural Engineering, strong AutoCAD/Revit skills, and either have or plan to get your EIT.
Area Highway Digital Design Lead
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Fulton, MD (Highways group)
- Salary Range (nearby markets): $82,593 – $149,040 depending on location/experience
- Type: Full-time
Lead BIM and 3D modeling strategy for highway and road projects across the region. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital delivery/model management, deep OpenRoads/Civil 3D skills, and enjoy setting standards, mentoring teams, and working directly with clients.
Senior Digital Designer
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Fulton, MD (Transit & freight rail focus)
- Salary (Fulton): $63,525 – $90,750
- Type: Full-time
Lead model-based design for transit and rail projects, coordinating complex 2D/3D models and digital workflows. Great for someone with 5+ years industry experience, advanced 3D design software skills, and a passion for BIM coordination and quality.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—HDR often lists related roles in the same area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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