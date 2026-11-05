🏗️ Fulton, MD Engineering – Multiple HDR Roles From $63K–$149K

Fulton’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation and digital design. If you’re into bridges, highways, or rail, HDR has several solid roles based right here.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Fulton, MD (Bridges group)

(Bridges group) Salary (Fulton): $69,608 – $99,440

Type: Full-time

This role supports electrical design for movable bridges and other transportation work. Good fit if you have a BS in Electrical or Architectural Engineering, strong AutoCAD/Revit skills, and either have or plan to get your EIT.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Fulton, MD (Highways group)

(Highways group) Salary Range (nearby markets): $82,593 – $149,040 depending on location/experience

depending on location/experience Type: Full-time

Lead BIM and 3D modeling strategy for highway and road projects across the region. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital delivery/model management, deep OpenRoads/Civil 3D skills, and enjoy setting standards, mentoring teams, and working directly with clients.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Fulton, MD (Transit & freight rail focus)

(Transit & freight rail focus) Salary (Fulton): $63,525 – $90,750

Type: Full-time

Lead model-based design for transit and rail projects, coordinating complex 2D/3D models and digital workflows. Great for someone with 5+ years industry experience, advanced 3D design software skills, and a passion for BIM coordination and quality.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—HDR often lists related roles in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.