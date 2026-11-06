🏛️ PA court upholds DUI conviction of state trooper Dibert

🏛️ Commonwealth v. Dibert: DUI Conviction Upheld for PSP Trooper

This document is a Pennsylvania Superior Court memorandum decision, filed on November 6, 2026, about an appeal in a criminal case from Fulton County. The case is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Justin Andrew Dibert, a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper.

Because it is marked “NON‑PRECEDENTIAL – SEE SUPERIOR COURT O.P. 65.37”, this decision applies only to this case and is not meant to be used as binding law in other cases.

What the case is about

Justin Andrew Dibert was convicted in the Court of Common Pleas of Fulton County of:



DUI – general impairment ( 75 Pa.C.S.A. § 3802(a)(1) )

( )

DUI – highest rate ( 75 Pa.C.S.A. § 3802(c) )

( )

Careless driving (75 Pa.C.S.A. § 3714(a))



He appealed his September 9, 2025 judgment of sentence to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, which is the state’s intermediate appeals court. The panel of judges was President Judge Lazarus, Judge Stabile, and President Judge Emeritus Bender. Judge Lazarus wrote the memorandum.

After reviewing the case, the Superior Court affirmed the judgment of sentence. That means the conviction and sentence from the Fulton County trial court stand as they are.

What happened on November 20, 2023

The events started on Monday, November 20, 2023, when Dibert reported for work as a PSP trooper at the McConnellsburg barracks.

Around 3:00 p.m.:



Trooper Matt Rader called Corporal Dylan Gelvin , the shift supervisor.

called , the shift supervisor.

Trooper Rader said he had seen Dibert having trouble parking and backing up his pickup truck.



Around 3:30 p.m.:



Corporal Gelvin saw Dibert in the parking lot, now in a marked PSP vehicle .

.

Gelvin went over and spoke with him for about 15–20 minutes.



During that parking‑lot conversation:



Gelvin introduced himself.



He told Dibert that another trooper had seen him having trouble parking.



He asked if Dibert had any alcohol that day, the night before, or over the weekend .

.

Dibert said he had not been drinking, but said he has a hard time around Veterans Day .

been drinking, but said he has a hard time around .

Gelvin did not smell alcohol, but he noticed Dibert’s speech was slow and slurred.



Supervisors get involved

After this, Corporal Gelvin told his supervisor, Sergeant Melissa Sneath, about:



Trooper Rader’s report of parking trouble, and



His own concerns from talking with Dibert.



Using a PSP computer system, Sergeant Sneath checked which patrol car Dibert was using and saw that it was in what she called an “odd” location:



It was not at an intersection or a usual spot where troopers sit to monitor traffic or run radar.



Near the end of her shift, around 4:10 p.m.:



Sneath left the barracks to check on him.



She drove to the intersection area where the system last showed his vehicle.



She saw his patrol vehicle in a pull‑off area outside the travel lane.



She then:



Turned around and pulled up parallel to his vehicle.

to his vehicle.

Saw Dibert sitting in the car, turned toward the passenger side.



Could only see the left side of his face and the back of his neck .

.

Waited about 30 seconds; Dibert did not appear to notice her.



Sneath then drove back toward the station and called Corporal Gelvin, asking him to radio Dibert to return to the station.

Back at the barracks

Once they were told that Dibert had returned:



Sneath and Gelvin watched him on surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

in the parking lot.

They waited a couple of minutes for him to come inside.



When he did not, they went out to his car.



At the car:



Sneath went to the driver’s side door and asked him to come into her office.

and asked him to come into her office.

They noticed he was slow to get out of the vehicle, but he did not stumble or have obvious trouble walking.



Sneath later testified that:



Technically, Dibert could have refused her request to come inside.

her request to come inside.

But such a refusal would likely lead to disciplinary action or other job consequences.



At this time:



Sneath was in plain clothes , out of uniform.

, out of uniform.

Gelvin was in full PSP uniform.



The office conversation

The three went into Sergeant Sneath’s office and closed the door for privacy:



No other troopers were posted at the door or inside.



No one told Dibert he was not free to leave the barracks.



Sneath said her main reason for bringing him in was his welfare:



She knew he struggled around Veterans Day .

.

She had just seen him in his patrol car appearing to be sleeping or not aware of his surroundings.



Inside the office:



Sneath sat behind her desk.



Dibert sat in a chair across from her.



Gelvin sat on a couch off to the side.



They talked about:



Her concern for his well‑being.



His stress around Veterans Day and Memorial Day .

.

His feeling that he did not have anyone to talk to about that stress.



Dibert said he had a “problem” but did not explain at first.



Both supervisors tried to get him to open up, asking how he felt and whether they could help. Gelvin thought Dibert seemed apprehensive and that his speech was low and almost a whisper.

After about 20–30 minutes of this background and wellness talk, someone asked if he had drunk alcohol the night before:



Dibert first said no .

.

He later admitted he had been drinking at his sister’s house the night before.

the night before.

He said he stopped by 9:00 p.m. , when his mother drove him home.

, when his mother drove him home.

When asked how many and what kind of drinks, he said he did not recall and did not give a direct answer.



The memorandum continues beyond the excerpt you provided, but from what we have, the Superior Court describes these facts to decide whether the interaction was voluntary or a form of custody, and whether the DUI evidence should be suppressed. In the end, the court affirmed the trial court, so the conviction and sentence remain in place.