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Fulton County
📢 Local students get hands-on look at Magistrate Court
12 days ago
📅 Fulton County students visit Magistrate Court
Sixth and seventh graders from Boyce Ansley School recently took part in Fulton County Magistrate Court’s “Bang the Gavel” program.
During their visit, students:
- Sat in on real court proceedings
- Took part in a mock trial
- Spoke with Judge Ashley about legal careers
- Learned how courtroom procedures work
It’s a hands-on way for local students to see how the justice system works and explore possible careers in law.
More Info: Happening in Fulton: Bang the Gavel: Fulton County...
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