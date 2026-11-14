📅 Fulton County students visit Magistrate Court

Sixth and seventh graders from Boyce Ansley School recently took part in Fulton County Magistrate Court’s “Bang the Gavel” program.

During their visit, students:

Sat in on real court proceedings

Took part in a mock trial

Spoke with Judge Ashley about legal careers

about legal careers Learned how courtroom procedures work

It’s a hands-on way for local students to see how the justice system works and explore possible careers in law.