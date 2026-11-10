📅 South Fulton Arts Town Hall on November 10, 2026

📅 Share your voice at the South Fulton Arts Town Hall

Fulton County Arts & Culture, along with Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting an Arts Town Hall for the South Fulton creative community.

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 6–8 p.m.

Where: ArtsXchange, 2148 Newnan Street, East Point, GA 30344

Artists, cultural arts organizations, creative professionals, and community leaders are invited to come talk about:

Needs and opportunities for local arts

Challenges facing artists and arts groups

Ideas to strengthen and support arts across South Fulton

If you’re part of the creative community or care about local arts, you’re welcome to attend and share your perspective.