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📅 South Fulton Arts Town Hall on November 10, 2026
📅 Share your voice at the South Fulton Arts Town Hall
Fulton County Arts & Culture, along with Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., is hosting an Arts Town Hall for the South Fulton creative community.
When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 6–8 p.m.
Where: ArtsXchange, 2148 Newnan Street, East Point, GA 30344
Artists, cultural arts organizations, creative professionals, and community leaders are invited to come talk about:
- Needs and opportunities for local arts
- Challenges facing artists and arts groups
- Ideas to strengthen and support arts across South Fulton
If you’re part of the creative community or care about local arts, you’re welcome to attend and share your perspective.
More Info: Fulton County Arts & Culture to Host South Fulton ...
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