Fulshear neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, especially for kids and sports lovers. Here are a few you can pick up in Cross Creek Ranch.

Item: Hot Wheels track set with cars

Condition: Large collection in a storage bin; includes various track pieces and accessories

Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for kids who love cars and building tracks. Lots of pieces to mix and match for different layouts.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed sports gear bundle

Includes: STX lacrosse sticks, Activator paddles, a hockey stick, and a football

Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice starter set if you have kids trying out different sports or need some extra backyard play gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: GoPlus lightweight foldable soccer net with red carrying bag

Condition: Good shape, no tear in the net

Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Easy to fold and carry, perfect for quick soccer games at the park or in the yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fulshear tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for your home or family, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.