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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Fulshear Right Now
Fulshear neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, especially for kids and sports lovers. Here are a few you can pick up in Cross Creek Ranch.
Hot Wheels Track Set with Cars (Large Collection)
Item: Hot Wheels track set with cars
Condition: Large collection in a storage bin; includes various track pieces and accessories
Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX
Category: Toys & games
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for kids who love cars and building tracks. Lots of pieces to mix and match for different layouts.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sports Equipment Bundle – Lacrosse, Hockey & More
Item: Mixed sports gear bundle
Includes: STX lacrosse sticks, Activator paddles, a hockey stick, and a football
Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice starter set if you have kids trying out different sports or need some extra backyard play gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
GoPlus Red Soccer Net with Carrying Bag
Item: GoPlus lightweight foldable soccer net with red carrying bag
Condition: Good shape, no tear in the net
Location: Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, TX
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
Easy to fold and carry, perfect for quick soccer games at the park or in the yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Fulshear tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for your home or family, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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