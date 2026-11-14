Fullerton’s food scene is busy and hiring, from cozy cafes to wellness kitchens and senior living dining rooms. If you like working with people and food, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: The Wellfit Company

The Wellfit Company Location: Fullerton, CA (92832)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $20.00 per hour

Support the Head Chef at a health and wellness company, helping prep, cook, plate, and package healthy meals. Great fit if you have commercial kitchen experience, care about nutrition, and can handle a fast-paced back-of-house role with some lifting.

Employer: Katsubo Tea

Location: Fullerton, CA (92833)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid training

Make bubble tea and blended drinks in a relaxed, social shop with flexible hours. Good for someone with barista or food prep experience who can work day and night shifts and is able to relocate to Fullerton before starting.

Employer: Mosaic Management

Location: Fullerton, CA

Type: Part-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), life insurance, PTO, EAP

Serve meals and assist with light food prep in a senior living setting, focusing on resident diets, allergies, and a kind dining experience. Good match if you like steady, meaningful work, can stand for long periods, and want access to strong benefits even in a part-time role.

Employer: Floe Cafe

Location: Fullerton & La Mirada, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Make drinks, run the register, and keep the cafe tidy at a growing local spot. Ideal if you’re friendly, reliable, can work at least one 5-hour shift on Friday or Saturday, and want flexible scheduling across two nearby locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and start dates are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.