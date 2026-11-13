All the Arts for All the Kids Foundation will host a free "Find Your Voice" singing workshop for adults, with teenagers also welcome, on November 14, 2026 from 10:00–11:00 AM at the All the Arts for All the Kids Foundation Studio, 114 N. Harbor Blvd, Downtown Fullerton. All skill levels are welcome, and no registration is needed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by All the Arts for All the Kids Foundation