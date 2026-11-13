Fullerton has steady demand for people who keep warehouses, plants, and stores clean and safe. If you like active work and don’t mind getting your steps in, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: Fullerton, CA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $21/hour starting

Overnight sanitation in a food manufacturing plant with brands like Red Baron® and Freschetta®. You’ll deep-clean equipment and production areas using high-pressure hoses and chemicals, with weekly Friday pay, PTO in year one, 7 paid holidays, and multiple health plan options plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Lineage

Lineage Location: Fullerton, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16.90 – $26.11/hour

Keep a cold-storage warehouse and grounds clean by sweeping, mopping, removing ice, and handling basic facility upkeep. Good fit if you’re okay with freezer temps down to -20°F, using floor equipment and pallet jacks, and want a role with promotion potential, benefits, PTO, and annual bonus eligibility.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Fullerton, CA

Type: Part-time (hours vary)

Part-time (hours vary) Pay: $17/hour starting

Light-to-medium janitorial work in a retail-style setting: cleaning floors, restrooms, windows, and common areas on early morning shifts (5am–10am). Nice option if you want flexible hours, extra income, 401(k) with match after a year, and access to limited medical and discount perks.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.