Fullerton has some solid front-line roles right now, from steady full-time work to flexible seasonal shifts. Good mix of retail and customer-facing jobs with clear pay info.

Employer: Bon Suisse Inc.

Bon Suisse Inc. Location: Fullerton, CA (Anaheim area territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,600–$43,680 per year + mileage allowance

Full-time merchandiser role stocking and ordering juices, deli items, and ice cream in local stores. Great fit if you have food merchandising/retail experience, your own reliable car, and like working independently while still building relationships with store managers.

Employer: Simplot Company (Turf & Horticulture Retail)

Location: Fullerton, CA

Type: Internship

Salary: $26.00–$29.00 per hour + annual incentive eligibility

Customer service and sales support role where you help walk-in and phone customers, process orders, handle payments, and support warehouse operations. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, education assistance) and is great if you enjoy a fast-paced, people-focused environment.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 1400 S. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: $16.90–$17.40 per hour

Seasonal store role helping customers, running the register, and keeping the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good option if you want flexible hours, a store discount, and a way to get your foot in the door with a large retail company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different backgrounds if you bring a good attitude and show up ready to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.