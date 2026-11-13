Warhammer Survivors’ development roadmap runs through Q2 2027 | Image: Auroch Digital

Cross-save is coming to Warhammer Survivors in January 2027, according to a development roadmap that Auroch Digital shared today, three days after the game launched on November 10. The roadmap lists four free updates through the first quarter of 2027, followed by a larger piece of content in the second quarter whose details are marked as redacted. Auroch Digital also says that hundreds of thousands of people have played the game since launch.

Update 1 is scheduled for December 2026 and adds new characters, weapons, and weapon evolutions to the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar sides of the game. Update 2 and Update 3 are both set for January 2027, with the first focused on quality of life improvements and balancing, and the second adding cross-save. Update 4 follows later in the first quarter of 2027 with more characters, weapons, and weapon evolutions. Auroch Digital is also planning regular quality of life updates and hotfixes between the larger updates, and it says some of those will arrive before the end of this year.

The second quarter entry is the only one without any details, though Auroch Digital says it hid a few clues in the roadmap image for anyone who wants to try figuring it out. Warhammer Survivors was made in partnership with Vampire Survivors developer poncle on the same engine, and it launched with over 40 playable characters and more than 75 weapons. Back in May, I called it probably the most exciting game to come out of Warhammer Skulls 2026, at least for me. The game is available now on PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, Android, iOS, and PC for $7.99, with a launch discount bringing it to $7.19 on participating platforms through the first week. It’s also available on XBOX Game Pass.

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