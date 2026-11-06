Stellar Blade’s Switch 2 Launch Gets a Live-Action Trailer

EVE goes live action for Stellar Blade Complete Edition’s Switch 2 launch | Image: Shift Up

Shift Up’s live-action trailer for Stellar Blade Complete Edition went up today alongside the game’s Switch 2 launch, and it’s built around a single idea: you can now take EVE with you everywhere you go. Rather than focusing on gameplay, the trailer has a live-action EVE appearing alongside people going about their day, including a bus ride where she pulls out her sword and a scene where she tucks someone into bed. The Complete Edition is available now on Switch 2 for $59.99, following a 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern) unlock, making it the game’s third platform after the PlayStation 5 original in April 2024 and the PC version in June 2025. Shift Up is publishing this version itself, and the port was first confirmed during June’s Nintendo Direct.

As the name suggests, the Complete Edition packages the base game with everything released since, including the NieR: Automata and Goddess of Victory: Nikke crossover DLC. On top of that, there’s a Stargazer outfit set for EVE, Adam, and Lily, a few extra accessories and a Planet Diving Suit for EVE, two Drone packs, and a head start of 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 Gold. Four free Bayonetta-inspired outfits for EVE arrive at the same time, though those aren’t a Switch 2 perk, since they’re also coming to PlayStation 5 and PC today. On the hardware side, the physical version ships with the full game on the cartridge rather than a game-key card, there’s a limited SteelBook through Panax, and the Switch 2 version adds Joy-Con 2 motion controls for non-combat activities.

In my review, I called Stellar Blade a remarkable success for Shift Up’s first AAA game and said fans of precise combat games like Sekiro would find plenty to enjoy. The studio is already working on the sequel, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, which it revealed at Summer Game Fest in June and is self-publishing rather than going through Sony. Shift Up has said it wants Blood Rain to reach a broad global audience from day one, and platforms for it haven’t been announced.

Stellar Blade – Live Action Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2

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