007 First Light Adds a Free Starter Pack and a Big Sale

The 007 First Light Starter Pack covers the opening mission in Iceland | Image: IO Interactive

IO Interactive has released a free Starter Pack for 007 First Light on Steam and XBOX Series X|S that covers the game’s opening mission in Iceland, where players take their first steps as a young James Bond. PlayStation 5 owners get the same Starter Pack on November 10, and in the meantime, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have access to an exclusive one-hour Timed Trial of the full game. Progress from either version carries over to the full game upon purchase, so there’s no need to replay the opening. In my review, I called that intro one of the cleverest tutorials I’ve ever played.

007 First Light launched on May 27 for PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC, and had passed four million copies sold by August. Since then, IO Interactive has added two TacSim missions in the game’s first major patch and a free October update with New Game+ and Photo Mode, while the Switch 2 version has been pushed back twice and is now set for March 18, 2027.

The game is sold in Standard, Deluxe, Collector’s, and Legacy Editions, and alongside the Starter Pack, IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios are running a sale with discounts that vary by platform. The Deluxe Edition on Steam is 40 percent off through November 9, while the XBOX Series X|S version is 40 percent off through November 15. PlayStation 5 owners get the biggest discount at 50 percent off through November 30.

007 First Light – Free Starter Pack Trailer

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