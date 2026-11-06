Forza Horizon 6 Gets IKEA Furniture and a Halo Livery

City Life brings the Edo Circuit and Shuto Charge routes to Tokyo City | Image: Playground Games

Forza Horizon 6’s seventh series update, City Life, adds two permanent race routes in Tokyo City: the Edo Circuit Road Race and the Shuto Charge Street Race. The update went live on November 2 at 10:00 AM Pacific (1:00 PM Eastern) on XBOX Series X|S, the XBOX app on PC, and Steam, with the City Life Festival Playlist starting today, November 5, at 6:30 AM Pacific (9:30 AM Eastern). Both routes take players through Tokyo City, where the nighttime lighting was one of the things that impressed me most in my review.

The Festival Playlist includes 10 reward cars, with three that are new to Horizon: the 2016 Honda S660 Alpha, the 2025 Citroën Ami, and the 1987 Fiat Panda, along with the returning 2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde and 1966 Hillman Imp. The S660 Alpha is the series-long reward at 60 PTS through December 3, while the other four featured cars rotate through the seasons at 15 PTS each. Both the S660 and the Ami also come with body kit upgrades. Starting with this series, Playground Games has reduced the number of Festival Playlist PTS needed to unlock new cars, a change it attributes to community feedback and says is meant to make cars easier to earn for everyone, including players without access to the game’s online content.

The 25 Years of XBOX celebration shows up as a Halo livery for the 2025 GR GT Prototype, which is being sent to all players through the Message Center, plus a Master Chief Outfit in the Week 2 Photo Challenge and a Halo Shield Recharge Car Horn for finding 15 Gashapon Machine Collectibles at Daikoku. Custom Garage builders also get the IKEA Prop Pack, tied to XBOX and IKEA’s new gaming-inspired furniture collection, with 35 props that include YXSTABY controller display boxes, thumb stick stools, and a D-pad cushion from that line, alongside IKEA staples like KALLAX and BILLY shelving units, LACK coffee tables, and a FRAKTA carrier bag.

City Life brings the Edo Circuit and Shuto Charge routes to Tokyo City | Image: Playground Games

The Edamame Time Attack Circuit from the Horizon Mascot Party update also returns to the Horizon Stadium, and there’s a Tower Power Badge and three new car horns to earn from the Playlist. Car Pass owners get the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD today, followed by the 2025 Volkswagen Electric Buzz on November 12, the 1983 Nissan 240RS on November 19, and the 2025 Porsche Macan GTS on November 26. December’s series is called Horizon Holidays and will add Evolving World updates, another permanent race route, and three more new-to-Horizon cars. Playground also reiterated that the PlayStation 5 version arrives on January 26, with Premium Edition owners getting early access on January 21, the same day the first expansion releases on all platforms.

On the patch side, the Garage and Autoshow menus have a new filter that shows any restrictions in the active Playlist so players can check which cars are eligible before buying or driving them, and Solo Seasonal Championships now use your chosen difficulty. Points are also being retroactively awarded for a Daily Challenge from Series 6 and a Weekly Challenge from Series 5 that some players couldn’t complete at the time. As promised in its July 13 release notes, Playground has reset all PR Stunt leaderboards, covering Danger Signs, Drift Zones, Speed Zones, Trailblazers, and Speed Traps, after fixing glitches that let players post unrealistic scores. The studio acknowledges that’s disappointing for anyone with legitimate scores, but any Collection Journal items earned through PR Stunt records will stay unlocked.

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