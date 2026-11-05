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PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads
By Jason Siu,8 days ago
Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 took the top spot on both PlayStation 5 charts in October after launching on October 23, while Marvel’s Wolverine, which led the U.S. chart in September, dropped to 14th in the U.S. and out of the EU top 20 entirely. BeamNG.drive made its PlayStation 5 debut on October 19 and went straight to second in the U.S. and third in the EU, with EA Sports FC 27 filling the other top-three spot in each region. Sony’s own summary of the month was that “the open road and gunplay led the charts.”
Phantom Blade Zero reached fourth in both regions despite launching on October 28 in the U.S., giving it just over three days of October to work with. It also sold over four million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC in its first 72 hours. Star Wars: Galactic Racer placed eighth on both charts after its October 6 release, and as I said in my review, I’d highly recommend it if you’re a fan of arcade racing games. Peak reached seventh in the U.S. and sixth in the EU in its first partial month on PlayStation 5, where it arrived on October 22, while Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve came in ninth in the U.S. and 14th in the EU.
Enshrouded placed 15th in the U.S. and seventh in the EU after leaving Early Access with its 1.0 release on October 15, and Planet Zoo 2 reached tenth in the EU. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (13th in the U.S., 18th in the EU), Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse (16th in the U.S.), and Final Fantasy Resonance (17th in the U.S.) all made their first chart appearances, and Final Fantasy Resonance was the game I called my most anticipated of the month.
Halloween fell from fourth in both regions to 12th in the U.S. and off the EU chart, while ARC Raiders came in at 19th in the U.S. and 13th in the EU during a month that included a free-to-play weekend from October 8 to 12. As for Marvel’s Wolverine, its slide comes despite 2.4 million copies sold through November 4, according to Sony’s quarterly results. In my review, I called it a solid romp that plays it extremely safe.
On PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 held first in the U.S. and moved up to first in the EU, with Batman: Arkham Knight second in the U.S. and third in the EU. Gang Beasts took third in the U.S., EA Sports FC 27 was second in the EU, and the older Call of Duty entries that appeared on September’s lists, Black Ops III, WWII, and Modern Warfare, dropped out of both top 20s.
The PlayStation VR2 chart has a new leader in Hard Bullet, which went from tenth in the U.S. and unranked in the EU in September to first in both regions. I Am Cat, which led both charts last month, fell to fifth in the U.S. and second in the EU, while Horizon Call of the Mountain took second in the U.S. and Into the Radius 2 came in third. Beat Saber, which is ending official support on PlayStation, still placed fourth in the U.S. and third in the EU.
In free-to-play, Once Human and Call of Duty: Warzone swapped places in the U.S., with Once Human now first and Warzone second. Fortnite stayed third in the U.S. while climbing to first in the EU. Aniimo, which debuted at first in the EU and fourth in the U.S. in September, dropped out of both top 10s in October. Roblox placed fourth in both regions, College Football 27 came in fifth on the U.S. free-to-play list, and Astro’s Playroom took ninth in the EU.
PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads
PlayStation 5 Games
U.S. and Canada:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- BeamNG.drive
- EA Sports FC 27
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Madden NFL 27
- NBA 2K27
- Peak
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Minecraft
- College Football 27
- Halloween
- Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Enshrouded
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- ARC Raiders
- Grand Theft Auto V
EU:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- EA Sports FC 27
- BeamNG.drive
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Minecraft
- Peak
- Enshrouded
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Planet Zoo 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- ARC Raiders
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K27
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- Resident Evil 4
PlayStation 4 Games
U.S. and Canada:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Minecraft
- Resident Evil 6
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- A Way Out
- Resident Evil 5
- Need for Speed Heat
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mafia Trilogy
- Detroit: Become Human
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Injustice 2
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- The Forest
EU:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports FC 27
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- A Way Out
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- Unravel Two
- Mafia Trilogy
- Gang Beasts
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed Heat
- Bloodborne
- The Forest
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Resident Evil 6
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Resident Evil 5
- Dying Light
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront II
PlayStation VR2 Games
U.S. and Canada:
- Hard Bullet
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Into the Radius 2
- Beat Saber
- I Am Cat
- Job Simulator
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Bootstrap Island
- Gorn 2
- Zero Caliber Remastered
EU:
- Hard Bullet
- I Am Cat
- Beat Saber
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Into the Radius 2
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Swordsman VR
- Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
- Pavlov
Free to Play (PlayStation 5 + PlayStation 4)
U.S. and Canada:
- Once Human
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- College Football 27
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Minecraft
- Marvel Rivals
- Apex Legends
EU:
- Fortnite
- Once Human
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Minecraft
- eFootball
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
- Astro’s Playroom
- Fall Guys
The post PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads appeared first on FullCleared.