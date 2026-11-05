PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads

Modern Warfare 4 topped both PlayStation 5 charts in its launch month | Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 took the top spot on both PlayStation 5 charts in October after launching on October 23, while Marvel’s Wolverine, which led the U.S. chart in September, dropped to 14th in the U.S. and out of the EU top 20 entirely. BeamNG.drive made its PlayStation 5 debut on October 19 and went straight to second in the U.S. and third in the EU, with EA Sports FC 27 filling the other top-three spot in each region. Sony’s own summary of the month was that “the open road and gunplay led the charts.”

Phantom Blade Zero reached fourth in both regions despite launching on October 28 in the U.S., giving it just over three days of October to work with. It also sold over four million copies across PlayStation 5 and PC in its first 72 hours. Star Wars: Galactic Racer placed eighth on both charts after its October 6 release, and as I said in my review, I’d highly recommend it if you’re a fan of arcade racing games. Peak reached seventh in the U.S. and sixth in the EU in its first partial month on PlayStation 5, where it arrived on October 22, while Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve came in ninth in the U.S. and 14th in the EU.

Enshrouded placed 15th in the U.S. and seventh in the EU after leaving Early Access with its 1.0 release on October 15, and Planet Zoo 2 reached tenth in the EU. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (13th in the U.S., 18th in the EU), Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse (16th in the U.S.), and Final Fantasy Resonance (17th in the U.S.) all made their first chart appearances, and Final Fantasy Resonance was the game I called my most anticipated of the month.

Halloween fell from fourth in both regions to 12th in the U.S. and off the EU chart, while ARC Raiders came in at 19th in the U.S. and 13th in the EU during a month that included a free-to-play weekend from October 8 to 12. As for Marvel’s Wolverine, its slide comes despite 2.4 million copies sold through November 4, according to Sony’s quarterly results. In my review, I called it a solid romp that plays it extremely safe.

On PlayStation 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 held first in the U.S. and moved up to first in the EU, with Batman: Arkham Knight second in the U.S. and third in the EU. Gang Beasts took third in the U.S., EA Sports FC 27 was second in the EU, and the older Call of Duty entries that appeared on September’s lists, Black Ops III, WWII, and Modern Warfare, dropped out of both top 20s.

The PlayStation VR2 chart has a new leader in Hard Bullet, which went from tenth in the U.S. and unranked in the EU in September to first in both regions. I Am Cat, which led both charts last month, fell to fifth in the U.S. and second in the EU, while Horizon Call of the Mountain took second in the U.S. and Into the Radius 2 came in third. Beat Saber, which is ending official support on PlayStation, still placed fourth in the U.S. and third in the EU.

In free-to-play, Once Human and Call of Duty: Warzone swapped places in the U.S., with Once Human now first and Warzone second. Fortnite stayed third in the U.S. while climbing to first in the EU. Aniimo, which debuted at first in the EU and fourth in the U.S. in September, dropped out of both top 10s in October. Roblox placed fourth in both regions, College Football 27 came in fifth on the U.S. free-to-play list, and Astro’s Playroom took ninth in the EU.

PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads

PlayStation 5 Games

U.S. and Canada:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

BeamNG.drive

EA Sports FC 27

Phantom Blade Zero

Madden NFL 27

NBA 2K27

Peak

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Minecraft

College Football 27

Halloween

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

Marvel’s Wolverine

Enshrouded

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Final Fantasy Resonance

Minecraft Dungeons II

ARC Raiders

Grand Theft Auto V

EU:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

EA Sports FC 27

BeamNG.drive

Phantom Blade Zero

Minecraft

Peak

Enshrouded

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Planet Zoo 2

Grand Theft Auto V

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

ARC Raiders

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

It Takes Two

NBA 2K27

Cyberpunk 2077

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

Minecraft Dungeons II

Resident Evil 4

PlayStation 4 Games

U.S. and Canada:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Batman: Arkham Knight

Gang Beasts

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Minecraft

Resident Evil 6

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

A Way Out

Resident Evil 5

Need for Speed Heat

Mortal Kombat X

Mafia Trilogy

Detroit: Become Human

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Injustice 2

inFAMOUS Second Son

Star Wars Battlefront II

Ultra Street Fighter IV

The Forest

EU:

Red Dead Redemption 2

EA Sports FC 27

Batman: Arkham Knight

A Way Out

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Unravel Two

Mafia Trilogy

Gang Beasts

Minecraft

Need for Speed Heat

Bloodborne

The Forest

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Resident Evil 6

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Detroit: Become Human

Resident Evil 5

Dying Light

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

PlayStation VR2 Games

U.S. and Canada:

Hard Bullet

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Into the Radius 2

Beat Saber

I Am Cat

Job Simulator

Among Us 3D: VR

Bootstrap Island

Gorn 2

Zero Caliber Remastered

EU:

Hard Bullet

I Am Cat

Beat Saber

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Into the Radius 2

Among Us 3D: VR

Swordsman VR

Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR

Pavlov

Free to Play (PlayStation 5 + PlayStation 4)

U.S. and Canada:

Once Human

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Roblox

College Football 27

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Minecraft

Marvel Rivals

Apex Legends

EU:

Fortnite

Once Human

Call of Duty: Warzone

Roblox

Rocket League

Minecraft

eFootball

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X

Astro’s Playroom

Fall Guys

The post PlayStation Store’s October 2026 Top Downloads appeared first on FullCleared.