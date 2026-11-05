AMD FSR 4 Is Now Available to XBOX Series X|S Developers

FSR 4 brings machine learning upscaling to the XBOX Series X|S | Image: XBOX

AMD FSR Upscaling 4 is now available to XBOX developers, bringing machine learning upscaling to XBOX Series X|S just over two weeks after AMD first announced it was headed to the consoles. The October 20 announcement brought FSR 4.1 to Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and supported Ryzen-powered devices, including the ROG XBOX Ally handhelds, with XBOX CTO Scott Van Vliet confirming Series X|S support was coming soon. The RX 6000 cards use the same RDNA 2 architecture as the Series X|S, and the XBOX team says it worked closely with AMD, whose next-generation XBOX hardware partnership was announced in June 2025, to optimize FSR 4 for those GPUs so machine learning upscaling is practical on the existing consoles.

The release comes with a new Microsoft GDK sample that shows developers how to integrate FSR 4 across XBOX Series X|S and Windows using AMD’s FSR SDK. The sample includes both Full and Lite INT8 models, and developers can switch between FSR 4.1 Full, FSR 4.1 Lite, and FSR 3 while testing different rendering resolutions and quality settings, with on-screen metrics to compare image quality against GPU cost. Microsoft says support extends across the rest of the XBOX ecosystem, including ROG XBOX Ally handhelds like the Ally X. Since this is a developer release rather than a system-level update, individual games will need to add FSR 4 support, and the announcement doesn’t name any titles using it yet.

Microsoft also published GPU cost measurements from the GDK sample for both models, showing how much time the upscaler takes to process each frame at different output resolutions. For reference, a game running at 60 FPS has roughly 16.7ms to render each frame, so FSR 4 Full at 4K on Series X uses about 23 percent of that budget. These figures measure the upscaling work itself, though, not necessarily how much slower a game will run after enabling it.

XBOX Series X, FSR 4 Lite: 1.29ms at 1440p, 2.75ms at 4K

XBOX Series X, FSR 4 Full: 1.95ms at 1440p, 3.86ms at 4K

XBOX Series S, FSR 4 Lite: 1.9ms at 1080p, 3.4ms at 1440p

XBOX Series S, FSR 4 Full: 2.9ms at 1080p, 5.2ms at 1440p

Sony did something similar on October 1, when it brought QSSR to the base PlayStation 5 as a lighter version of the PSSR upscaling that had been limited to the PlayStation 5 Pro. QSSR came out of Project Amethyst, Sony’s own AI graphics collaboration with AMD, and Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei were the first two games to add it as a graphics option.

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