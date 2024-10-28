Open in App
    Robin McCray aims to bring accountability as he seeks the Arkansas House District 50 seat

    By George "Clay" Mitchell, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o14q0_0wP7SkdG00

    Running for an elected position wasn’t what Robin McCray had in mind when he first got active politically.

    At 15, he watched as the Hartford community suffered a loss when the school district consolidated with nearby Hackett in 2014.

    “Being a part of that gave me a glance into the needs of the state and a glimpse into how things are sometimes done in Little Rock,” McCray said. He paid extra attention to the legislature regarding healthcare, labor, education, and, recently, the LEARNS Act . “It was a big learning opportunity for me, talking to the people and the folks on the ground and seeing their needs and how they could be met. Through all those connections, my campaign came out of that.”

    Now McCray is running for the House seat in District 50 against the incumbent Zach Gramlich .

    While campaigning, McCray has been following along to see the needs of Fort Smith and the surrounding area. Still, his interactions with the citizens have given him additional perspectives and unique insights.

    “There is always stuff to be learned,” said McCray. “I’ve been working a lot with teachers to understand their needs. Nine states have prescription review boards that examine if pharmaceutical companies are overcharging. That’s something I would like to see for Arkansas. Our state is the only one that doesn’t have any sort of renters’ rights, so that needs to be addressed. I would also like to do more to support the businesses in Fort Smith.”

    While McCray is running on the Democratic ticket, he sees himself as an Arkansan first.

    “I think it comes down to that I’m not going into this with party loyalty,” McCray said. “It’s about uplifting everyone and getting Fort Smith a fair share at the same time as any other city or town in the state.

    “We need more accountability in Little Rock. There needs to be more openness in the public comments. In bills like the Learns Act and others, the people were heard but not listened to. It seems they vote on behalf of special interests, and we need to bring back some balance to the House.”

    Arkansas has a tremulous relationship with political parties in power. Democrats dominated the political landscape from the 1970s until after the turn of the century. By 2014, all the national representatives were Republicans, and the Republican party began a supermajority at the state level in 2016. The Democrats started a campaign for this election cycle to ensure that no one ran unopposed, and McCray was one of the recruits to this endeavor.

    “I’ve met with a few other guys who are running, and we want to make sure that those things don’t happen again,” McCray said. “We’re looking at some anti-corruption measures, how corporations donate, and bring more accountability and representation to the people. That’s a big part of it. I want to focus and create a culture of honesty.

    “We also must speak up for the working people in this state and do what we can to end the hostility along party lines.”

    Once elected, McCray wants to continue reaching out and staying in touch with his constituents. He plans to set up offices in Fort Smith and Little Rock to foster open-door communications and make it a priority for Arkansans to reach him. McCray hopes to strengthen the relationships and ensure they’re heard in the chamber and that “everyone has a seat at the table.”

    “We also need to listen to the experts and find ways to reach across the aisle,” said McCray. “We’re not going to get anything done if we’re hostile to each other. It’s okay to disagree, but when we’re in the chamber, we’re working for the people and must ensure that the rural communities and the cities are represented.”

    According to a 2019 study released by the Arkansas House of Representatives, about 41% of the state’s population still lives in a rural county, compared to 14% of the United States population.

    “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I have a full understanding of that, and I’m making an effort,” McCray said. "It’s been rewarding. I’ve knocked on thousands of doors, and while some people initially came out and said they’re not voting because of the presidential race, this campaign is about local issues, which has been resonating. They’re concerned about Medicare, prescription drug prices, and what we can do. They previously thought there was no way forward, but some have seen that there is a path.”

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Robin McCray aims to bring accountability as he seeks the Arkansas House District 50 seat

