    • Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

    Braylen Russell repays faith from Sam Pittman in Arkansas football's win over Mississippi State

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman had a meeting with Braylen Russell on Monday hoping to instill some confidence in his freshman running back.

    Ja'Quinden Jackson was likely going to miss the Hogs' game against Mississippi State, and Arkansas needed a big performance from Russell. A couple hours after that meeting, Pittman spoke with the media and shared this anecdote.

    As the game inched closer, Pittman hoped he hadn't made a mistake disclosing that moment between player and coach.

    "Last night, I said, ‘Hey man, don’t make me look like a fool.’ I start running my mouth," Pittman said.

    Russell ensured Pittman wouldn't regret his Monday press conference.

    The freshman logged career highs with 16 carries for 175 yards as the Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) cruised to a 58-25 win over the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) that puts Arkansas just one victory away from bowl eligibility.

    Russell was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of Benton High School last offseason. He immediately impressed coaches and teammates during spring practices, but he's had to be patient with his hopes for playing time this fall.

    The freshman had just four carries through the first three weeks, but he logged nine in a 24-14 road win over Auburn in Week 4. He made a massive difference in the Hogs' 19-14 upset win over Tennessee, running for 62 yards on eight rushes as the Hogs stunned the Volunteers.

    Jackson's nagging injury and those performances set the stage for Saturday. Russell was dominant with bruising runs up the middle, using his 253-pound frame to run through arm tackles and gain tough yards, but he also flashed his speed with a breakaway 75-yard run in the fourth quarter.

    It looked like Russell tweaked a hamstring on that long gain, but he clarified it was just a lack of energy.

    His teammates laughed about the incident during the postgame press conference, but it turns out they were as equally supportive as Pittman in the buildup to this big win.

    "This week in practice was Taylen being in my ear, (offensive) linemen being in my ear," Russell said. "‘This is your week.’ Going out there, it was a big week for me. Just trusting in my teammates and Taylen in my ear the whole time. It’s good to have older guys in your ear going forward."

    Russell is emerging at the perfect time. If Jackson can get healthy, the Hogs now have a two-headed monster in the backfield. It might even be a three-headed beast with Rashod Dubinion, who had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown against the Bulldogs.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Braylen Russell repays faith from Sam Pittman in Arkansas football's win over Mississippi State

