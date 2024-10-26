Open in App
    Arkansas football offense shows Taylen Green's ceiling in blowout win over Mississippi State

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    Arkansas football 's best offensive showing of the season coincided with the signature performance of Taylen Green's short career with the Razorbacks .

    The Hogs (5-3, 3-2 SEC) went on the road and crushed Mississippi State 58-25 Saturday. Green threw for a career-high five touchdowns, ran for another and completed 23 of 29 passes. He racked up 314 yards passing, 79 yards rushing and led Arkansas to its first 30-point win in the SEC since 2014.

    Green's stellar play was hardly a surprise to head coach Sam Pittman. This is what he and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino envisioned from Green when they went into the transfer portal and snagged the quarterback away from Boise State. Saturday was just a confirmation of how good Green can be with a strong supporting cast.

    "If we can play better around him, the guy’s incredible," Pittman said of Green. "Like I said before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody."

    Green is the first Arkansas quarterback to throw for four or more touchdowns and rush for a touchdown in a game since Ryan Mallett against UTEP in 2010.

    The biggest difference in Green's play Saturday was the Arkansas offensive line. Left guard Patrik Kutas returned from a back injury and made his first start of the season.

    The Bulldogs were missing multiple defensive linemen, and Arkansas took advantage, running for 359 yards and giving up zero sacks. Freshman Braylen Russell led the way with 175 yards on 16 carries, and Rashod Dubinion chipped in 98 yards rushing and a touchdown.

    "Our offensive line matched up extremely well with their defensive line, and we thought that was going to be a major advantage for us," Pittman said.

    With ample time in the pocket, Green was able to pick apart the Mississippi State secondary, and the quarterback was able to spread the wealth.

    The Arkansas offense has often been over-reliant on wide receiver Andrew Armstrong this season, but Green connected with nine different receivers in the blowout win. He was especially proficient targeting the tight ends, with Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske each catching a pair of touchdowns.

    "We kind of just had a mindset going into today that we would finish every single play, go hard every single time that we got an opportunity, and we just took it to heart and just made a deal with each other that we want to put a good film on tape," Paaske said.

    It's been a relatively quiet season for Hasz, but Mississippi State couldn't cover the sophomore. Hasz had four catches for 59 yards, and his first touchdown was off a beautiful play-action on fourth-and-1 in the first half. It looked like a signature play call from Petrino.

    "We've seen so many of the clips for touchdowns," Green said. "I saw Luke wide open and I'm like, throw it, catch it, yeah, let's do it. We gotta work on a celebration next time."

    Armstrong still led the offense with 76 yards receiving, but Isaac TeSlaa, Tyrone Broden, Isaiah Staegna and Dubinion also had multiple catches. Jordan Anthony hauled in the first touchdown of his career.

    The only blemish for the offense was an 0-for-7 performance on third down, but it didn't matter. Arkansas had nine passing plays of more than 15 yards and 12 runs of more than 10 yards. Russell sealed the deal with a 75-yard run early in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown to make it 51-25.

    Now, the question is can Arkansas replicate this type of performance against the better teams in the SEC? Before Saturday, the Hogs hadn't scored more than 24 points in a conference game. Mississippi State is statistically the worst defense in the league.

    The Razorbacks will have another opportunity to prove themselves and display their growth behind Green next week at home against No. 18 Ole Miss.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football offense shows Taylen Green's ceiling in blowout win over Mississippi State

