What channel is Arkansas basketball vs Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule for charity exhibition

A lot has changed for the Arkansas basketball program in the past seven months.

Hall of fame coach John Calipari is now the leader of the program, orchestrating a roster overhaul that includes just one player from last year's Razorbacks team that missed the NCAA tournament.

The home fans inside Bud Walton Arena will get their first look at the new direction Friday night when No. 16 Arkansas and No. 1 Kansas go head-to-head in a preseason exhibition.

The Razorbacks will donate proceeds from the game to Arkansas Children’s Hospitals, and Kansas will donate to Fore The Kids Foundation, a partner of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Arkansas and Kansas have met on 14 previous occasions with the Jayhawks owning an 8-6 advantage. The Razorbacks have won the past two meetings, a 72-71 victory in the 2023 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 and a 65-64 decision in the 2005 Maui Invitational.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Arkansas basketball vs Kansas on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Fubo ( free trial )

Arkansas and Kansas will broadcast on SEC Network. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas vs Kansas start time

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 8 p.m. CT

Arkansas and Kansas will have a late-night tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena. This will be the third year in a row that both Arkansas and its opponent in a charity exhibition game will enter the season among the nation’s top 25.

Arkansas basketball 2024-25 schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Nov. 6 Lipscomb 7 p.m. SEC+ Nov. 9 Baylor (Dallas) 6:30 p.m. ESPNU Nov. 13 Troy 7 p.m. SEC+ Nov. 18 Pacific 7 p.m. SEC+ Nov. 22 Little Rock 8 p.m. SEC Network Nov. 25 Maryland-Eastern Shore 7 p.m. SEC+ Nov. 28 Illinois (Kansas City) 3 p.m. CBS Dec. 3 at Miami 6 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Dec. 7 Texas San-Antonio TBD SEC+ Dec. 10 Michigan (New York City) 8 p.m. ESPN Dec. 14 Central Arkansas (North Little Rock) 3 p.m. SEC+ Dec. 21 North Carolina A&T 1:30 p.m. SEC Network Dec. 30 Oakland 7 p.m. SEC+ Jan. 4 at Tennessee* Noon ESPN Jan. 8 Ole Miss* 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU Jan. 11 Florida* 3 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Jan. 14 at LSU* 8 p.m. SEC Network Jan. 18 at Missouri* 5 p.m. SEC Network Jan. 22 Georgia* 8 p.m. SEC Network Jan. 25 Oklahoma* 7:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU Feb. 1 at Kentucky* 8 p.m. ESPN Feb. 5 at Texas* 8 p.m. ESPN2 Feb. 8 Alabama* 7 p.m. ESPN Feb. 12 LSU* 8 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU Feb. 15 at Texas A&M* 11 a.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Feb. 19 at Auburn* 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Feb. 22 Missouri* 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Feb. 26 Texas* 8 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU March 1 at South Carolina* Noon SEC Network March 4 at Vanderbilt* 9 p.m. SEC Network March 8 Mississippi State* 11 a.m. ESPN/SEC Network *Denotes SEC Game

