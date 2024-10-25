Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

    What channel is Arkansas basketball vs Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule for charity exhibition

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    A lot has changed for the Arkansas basketball program in the past seven months.

    Hall of fame coach John Calipari is now the leader of the program, orchestrating a roster overhaul that includes just one player from last year's Razorbacks team that missed the NCAA tournament.

    The home fans inside Bud Walton Arena will get their first look at the new direction Friday night when No. 16 Arkansas and No. 1 Kansas go head-to-head in a preseason exhibition.

    More: Arkansas basketball eager to learn about itself in preseason exhibition versus Kansas

    More: Freshmen Karter Knox and Billy Richmond are wild cards for Arkansas basketball, John Calipari

    The Razorbacks will donate proceeds from the game to Arkansas Children’s Hospitals, and Kansas will donate to Fore The Kids Foundation, a partner of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

    Arkansas and Kansas have met on 14 previous occasions with the Jayhawks owning an 8-6 advantage. The Razorbacks have won the past two meetings, a 72-71 victory in the 2023 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 and a 65-64 decision in the 2005 Maui Invitational.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkrHQ_0wLR0zr500

    Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info, and more:

    What channel is Arkansas basketball vs Kansas on today?

    Arkansas and Kansas will broadcast on SEC Network. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Arkansas vs Kansas start time

    • Date: Friday, Oct. 25
    • Time: 8 p.m. CT

    Arkansas and Kansas will have a late-night tipoff inside Bud Walton Arena. This will be the third year in a row that both Arkansas and its opponent in a charity exhibition game will enter the season among the nation’s top 25.

    Arkansas basketball 2024-25 schedule

    Date Opponent Time TV
    Nov. 6 Lipscomb 7 p.m. SEC+
    Nov. 9 Baylor (Dallas) 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
    Nov. 13 Troy 7 p.m. SEC+
    Nov. 18 Pacific 7 p.m. SEC+
    Nov. 22 Little Rock 8 p.m. SEC Network
    Nov. 25 Maryland-Eastern Shore 7 p.m. SEC+
    Nov. 28 Illinois (Kansas City) 3 p.m. CBS
    Dec. 3 at Miami 6 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
    Dec. 7 Texas San-Antonio TBD SEC+
    Dec. 10 Michigan (New York City) 8 p.m. ESPN
    Dec. 14 Central Arkansas (North Little Rock) 3 p.m. SEC+
    Dec. 21 North Carolina A&T 1:30 p.m. SEC Network
    Dec. 30 Oakland 7 p.m. SEC+
    Jan. 4 at Tennessee* Noon ESPN
    Jan. 8 Ole Miss* 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU
    Jan. 11 Florida* 3 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
    Jan. 14 at LSU* 8 p.m. SEC Network
    Jan. 18 at Missouri* 5 p.m. SEC Network
    Jan. 22 Georgia* 8 p.m. SEC Network
    Jan. 25 Oklahoma* 7:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
    Feb. 1 at Kentucky* 8 p.m. ESPN
    Feb. 5 at Texas* 8 p.m. ESPN2
    Feb. 8 Alabama* 7 p.m. ESPN
    Feb. 12 LSU* 8 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU
    Feb. 15 at Texas A&M* 11 a.m. ESPN/ESPN2
    Feb. 19 at Auburn* 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
    Feb. 22 Missouri* 7 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
    Feb. 26 Texas* 8 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU
    March 1 at South Carolina* Noon SEC Network
    March 4 at Vanderbilt* 9 p.m. SEC Network
    March 8 Mississippi State* 11 a.m. ESPN/SEC Network
    *Denotes SEC Game

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: What channel is Arkansas basketball vs Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule for charity exhibition

    Related Search

    North Little RockArkansas basketballJohn Calipari'S coachingCharity exhibitionKansas basketballArkansas children 's hospitals

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Vast deposit of 'white gold' in Arkansas could be stunningly valuable
    Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker24 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA23 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy