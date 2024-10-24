Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 9 game

After two straight night games at home against top-10 teams, Arkansas football is back on the road this weekend facing a conference foe that hasn't won a game since Week 1.

The Razorbacks will go to battle with Mississippi State on Saturday (11:45 a.m., SEC Network) among the cowbells in Starkville, Miss. Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC) is looking to bounce back after suffering its first blowout loss of the season in a 34-10 defeat to LSU last week.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) are playing better under first-year coach Jeff Lebby, but they haven't kept any of their four SEC losses within single-digits. Their best shot at an upset came last week in a 34-24 home loss to Texas A&M.

Here are four things to watch and a score prediction for Saturday's contest between Arkansas football and Mississippi State.

Can Arkansas run the ball effectively?

Mississippi State ranks 116th in the country, giving up 192.4 rushing yards per game. That number is slightly skewed by Arizona State's 346-yard performance against the Bulldogs in Week 2, but they've given up 5.3 yards per carry in the SEC.

Arkansas' rushing attack has slowed down after a dominant start to the season, and starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson is doubtful for this weekend's contest. Sam Pittman said freshman Braylen Russell will get plenty of work, and Rashod Dubinion will also need to be a positive contributor.

Arkansas had a season-low 38 rushing yards against LSU . Pittman shuffled the starting offensive line, and while he was happy with how things looked, the production needs to match the eye-test.

Avoid turnovers

Until the Arkansas offense takes care of the football, this will be a weekly key. In their three losses this season, the Hogs have lost the turnover battle by a combined margin of 9-1.

Quarterback Taylen Green was solid against LSU, but his third-quarter interception sparked the Tigers' blowout win. Arkansas isn't efficient enough inside the red zone. The Bulldogs have forced nine turnovers this season, which ranks 62nd nationally.

Limit Kevin Coleman's production

Mississippi State's offensive revival in recent weeks has coincided with Michael Van Buren taking control of the offense, and the true freshman quarterback has a clear favorite target.

Kevin Coleman has 22 catches for 249 yards and has at least one reception of more than 20 yards in his last three games. He leads the Bulldogs in every receiving category on the season.

According to CBS Sports, Mississippi State will be without its second Mario Craver, who is second on the team in receiving yards and averages 22.2 yards per catch. Coleman is the hub of the offense, and Arkansas will be in the driver's seat if they can hold the Louisville transfer to a below-average performance.

Hogs need a big day from Landon Jackson

Even if he isn't producing big stats, Landon Jackson has been a dominant force this fall for the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks will hope he takes advantage of a favorable matchup this weekend.

Mississippi State ranks 121st in the country giving up 3.1 sacks per game. In their best offensive game of the season against Georgia, the Bulldogs didn't give up a sack and scored 31 points. But against Texas one week earlier, the Longhorns racked up six sacks and held Mississippi State to 13 points.

If Jackson is getting to the quarterback, that should also open up rush lanes for the rest of the Arkansas defensive line. The battle up front will be key in determining a winner, just as it is in every SEC game.

Prediction

This rivalry has been one-sided in recent years. Mississippi State is 9-3 in the last 12 meetings, so even with the lopsided difference in each team's win-loss record, and Arkansas victory is hardly guaranteed. With that said, this feels like a good matchup for the Razorbacks. Arkansas should be able to get the offense going and have a good enough defensive performance to keep Van Buren in check. The Hogs will get one victory away from bowl-eligibility this weekend. Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 27

