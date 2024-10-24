Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

    Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 9 game

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    1 days ago

    After two straight night games at home against top-10 teams, Arkansas football is back on the road this weekend facing a conference foe that hasn't won a game since Week 1.

    The Razorbacks will go to battle with Mississippi State on Saturday (11:45 a.m., SEC Network) among the cowbells in Starkville, Miss. Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC) is looking to bounce back after suffering its first blowout loss of the season in a 34-10 defeat to LSU last week.

    The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) are playing better under first-year coach Jeff Lebby, but they haven't kept any of their four SEC losses within single-digits. Their best shot at an upset came last week in a 34-24 home loss to Texas A&M.

    More: Where Arkansas stands in latest college football bowl projections after Week 8

    More: Arkansas football's secondary needs bounce-back performance against Mississippi State

    Here are four things to watch and a score prediction for Saturday's contest between Arkansas football and Mississippi State.

    Can Arkansas run the ball effectively?

    Mississippi State ranks 116th in the country, giving up 192.4 rushing yards per game. That number is slightly skewed by Arizona State's 346-yard performance against the Bulldogs in Week 2, but they've given up 5.3 yards per carry in the SEC.

    Arkansas' rushing attack has slowed down after a dominant start to the season, and starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson is doubtful for this weekend's contest. Sam Pittman said freshman Braylen Russell will get plenty of work, and Rashod Dubinion will also need to be a positive contributor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQWwa_0wJuyvIl00

    Arkansas had a season-low 38 rushing yards against LSU . Pittman shuffled the starting offensive line, and while he was happy with how things looked, the production needs to match the eye-test.

    Avoid turnovers

    Until the Arkansas offense takes care of the football, this will be a weekly key. In their three losses this season, the Hogs have lost the turnover battle by a combined margin of 9-1.

    Quarterback Taylen Green was solid against LSU, but his third-quarter interception sparked the Tigers' blowout win. Arkansas isn't efficient enough inside the red zone. The Bulldogs have forced nine turnovers this season, which ranks 62nd nationally.

    Limit Kevin Coleman's production

    Mississippi State's offensive revival in recent weeks has coincided with Michael Van Buren taking control of the offense, and the true freshman quarterback has a clear favorite target.

    Kevin Coleman has 22 catches for 249 yards and has at least one reception of more than 20 yards in his last three games. He leads the Bulldogs in every receiving category on the season.

    According to CBS Sports, Mississippi State will be without its second Mario Craver, who is second on the team in receiving yards and averages 22.2 yards per catch. Coleman is the hub of the offense, and Arkansas will be in the driver's seat if they can hold the Louisville transfer to a below-average performance.

    Hogs need a big day from Landon Jackson

    Even if he isn't producing big stats, Landon Jackson has been a dominant force this fall for the Arkansas defense. The Razorbacks will hope he takes advantage of a favorable matchup this weekend.

    Mississippi State ranks 121st in the country giving up 3.1 sacks per game. In their best offensive game of the season against Georgia, the Bulldogs didn't give up a sack and scored 31 points. But against Texas one week earlier, the Longhorns racked up six sacks and held Mississippi State to 13 points.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfZvf_0wJuyvIl00

    If Jackson is getting to the quarterback, that should also open up rush lanes for the rest of the Arkansas defensive line. The battle up front will be key in determining a winner, just as it is in every SEC game.

    Prediction

    This rivalry has been one-sided in recent years. Mississippi State is 9-3 in the last 12 meetings, so even with the lopsided difference in each team's win-loss record, and Arkansas victory is hardly guaranteed. With that said, this feels like a good matchup for the Razorbacks. Arkansas should be able to get the offense going and have a good enough defensive performance to keep Van Buren in check. The Hogs will get one victory away from bowl-eligibility this weekend. Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 27

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 9 game

    Related Search

    StarkvilleArkansas footballMississippi State gameCollege football predictionsCollege SportsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Where Arkansas stands in latest college football bowl projections after Week 8
    Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Vast deposit of 'white gold' in Arkansas could be stunningly valuable
    Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record14 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy