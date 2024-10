The numbers for the first day of early voting are down compared to 2020, but Sebastian County election coordinator Amanda Cravey said everything else is running smoothly.

“It’s going pretty well. We have some great judges in place making sure everyone has the supplies they need, and the machines are working,” Cravey said. “We’ve dispatched troubleshooters to the sites when issues have been raised.”

Cravey said the issues have been typical, such as a screen not acting correctly or not being able to connect to the Internet, but all the machines have been functioning and “doing great.”

There were 3,814 votes cast on the first day of early voting Monday, Oct. 22. In 2020, there were 4,815 votes tabulated on the first day.

Cravey took over the job on Aug. 12. She and the other election commissioners worked together during the March primaries, so it made the transition easier for her as the new election coordinator.

“It’s been a lot of information in a short amount of time,” Cravey said. “It’s not been without its moments, but the election commission jumped right in with me and the administrative assistant stayed on to help and has been a wonderful resource.”

Voters can go to the Sebastian County Courthouse to vote. Parking has been made available along the front of the courthouse on 6th Street and Rogers Avenue. Early voters are asked to use the Rogers Avenue entrance. Early voting ends at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Other voting locations include the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood, Martin Luther King Park, Rye Hill Baptist Church, the Creekmore Community Center, and Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Early voting numbers are down for first day in Sebastian County