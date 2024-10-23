ARegenerate Conference for farming methods lands in Fort Smith at Kay Rodgers Park

The inaugural ARegenerate Conference will be Nov. 8-9 at Kay Rogers Park in Fort Smith. It is for area farmers and producers interested in learning about regenerative farming methods.

Regenerative farming is an agricultural practice that focuses on restoring and improving soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem balance. Regenerative farming has been used for centuries in various forms, though it has not been called that. Indigenous cultures have practiced land stewardship methods like regenerative farming.

“Regenerative agriculture differs from conventional methods because it encourages diversity and discourages soil disturbances like tillage, synthetic chemical sprays and fertilizers, continuous grazing, and monoculture systems with little to no crop rotation,” Sebastian County extension horticulture agent Amanda Spradlin said. “Those practices compromise the soil microbiome and are associated with soil degradation over time.”

The conference, hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, will feature various speakers leading sessions on regenerative farming principles. Topics include building soil health, water conservation, climate change mitigation on farms and ranches, cropping, intensive rotational grazing, native forages and more.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. On Nov. 7, a pre-conference farm tour in Hackett will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $75, including breakfast for two days and lunch on the second day. Register at uada.formstack.com/forms/aregenerate .

“This conference is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn and network with experienced professionals, including those from the University of Arkansas,” Spradlin said. “I hope to inspire people all over Arkansas to change our relationship with the land we love. Whether you are a livestock producer, crop grower, homesteader, gardener, researcher, student, or lifelong learner, I want you to be there. I hope this is the first of many conferences to come.”

Spradlin added that the conference will encompass the regenerative agriculture methodology for crop and livestock producers. She also noted that there has been a lot of interest from the University of Arkansas extension, out-of-state universities, private businesses, government organizations, and non-profits in the upcoming conference.

Regenerative agriculture incorporates crucial methods of improving water conservation, soil health and ecosystem resilience to climate change. It also emphasizes low input from water, fertilizer and fuel to help farmers and producers increase their profit margins. While access to capital is a “significant stressor” for farmers who want to improve their operations, more funding is becoming available. The Natural Resources Conservation Service has the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.

In the era of climate change, regenerative farming offers methods that help mitigate the effects and adapt to farmers’ changing needs. Spradlin noted that for every 1% increase in organic soil matter, that area can hold about 20,000 more gallons of water.

“Climate change, an effect of rising global average temperatures, will increasingly become an issue for farmers in the coming years,” Spradlin said. “Extreme weather events and increased pest and disease pressure make it difficult for farmers to make ends meet, increasing their chances of losing crops, forages and livestock.”

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas system. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on five system campuses.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: ARegenerate Conference for farming methods lands in Fort Smith at Kay Rodgers Park