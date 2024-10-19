What channel is Arkansas football vs LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football will play another night game inside the friendly confines of Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, hoping to land a second signature victory on the season.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will face No. 8 LSU (5-1, 2-0), looking for their second win over a top-10 team this season. Arkansas is trying to reach 3-1 or better in the SEC for the first time under Sam Pittman, and this marks the first time in program history the Hogs have played consecutive home games against top-10 opponents.

Before the Razorbacks ' open week, Arkansas pulled off a stunning 19-14 victory over No. 4 Tennessee. The defense played its best game of the season, while the offense was able to do just enough in the fourth quarter to secure the upset.

The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter and knocked off Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime last week. LSU has won five straight games behind an electric passing attack since losing its season opener to Southern California.

The past four meetings between these programs have all be decided by exactly three points, and LSU is 7-1 in the previous eight matchups.

Here's how to watch the Arkansas vs. LSU game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Arkansas football vs LSU on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo ( free trial )

Arkansas vs. LSU will broadcast on ESPN in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Mark Jones and Roddy Jones will call the game from the booth at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with Quint Kessenich reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas vs LSU time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 6 p.m. CT

The Arkansas vs LSU game starts at 6 p.m. from Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas vs LSU prediction, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 27, LSU 24. The Hogs will be the healthiest they've been in weeks, and there is a sense that momentum has returned inside the program. Taylen Green's availability is key, but if he can play this lines up to be a sweet spot for Arkansas to pull off another upset at home. Why not predict another three-point game?

ODDS: Arkansas +3

OVER/UNDER: 55.5

Arkansas football schedule 2024

Aug. 29: beat UAPB 70-0

Sept. 7: lost to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

Sept. 14: beat UAB 37-27

Sept. 21: beat Auburn 24-14

Sept. 28: lost to Texas A&M 21-17

Oct. 5: beat Tennessee 19-14

Oct. 19: vs LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs Texas

Nov. 23: vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

LSU schedule 2024

Sept. 1: lost to USC 27-20

Sept. 7: beat Nicholls 44-21

Sept. 14: beat South Carolina 36-33

Sept. 21: beat UCLA 34-17

Sept. 28: beat South Alabama 42-10

Oct. 12: beat Ole Miss 29-26 (OT)

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 9: vs Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: vs Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: vs Oklahoma

