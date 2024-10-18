Open in App
    Landon Jackson's return to Arkanas football boosts draft stock, inspires Hogs' turnaround

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    FAYETTEVILLE — There were two primary reasons Landon Jackson decided to come back for his senior year with the Arkansas football program.

    The Razorbacks ' defensive end wanted to elevate his draft stock and make amends for a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2023.

    Through six weeks of the 2024 season, Jackson is accomplishing both goals.

    As he predicted throughout fall camp, his impact on winning would provide a natural boost to his pecking order on draft boards. The Hogs' most recent 19-14 win over Tennessee provided an exclamation point — so far — on the program's revival he desperately craved.

    "It was really exciting. You know, getting the opportunity to win big games in the SEC is a big reason why I came back," Jackson said Tuesday night. "I mean, I really enjoyed it, but as coach says, you've got to flush it right after and prepare for the next week."

    Jackson told the Southwest Times Record this spring that four wins in 2023 'was not acceptable' .

    The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have already matched last year's win total with the second half of the season still to play.

    The defense has played a massive role in the Hogs' turnaround. In SEC games, the Razorbacks rank third in the league allowing just 16.3 points per game, and Jackson has been the unit's most impactful player.

    His stats don't jump off the page with only two sacks and 19 tackles, but according to Pro Football Focus, Jackson ranks 24th in the nation and fifth in the SEC with 14 quarterback hurries on the season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gk7ie_0wBumyNK00

    Pro Football Focus also rates Jackson as Arkansas' highest-graded player on defense this season.

    "(Jackson's) get-off is much faster this year than it’s been," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "He’s putting the tackle in a two-way go. Obviously, if your get-off is slow, you’re either going to bull (rush) or run the edge. Now, he has also added that spin and that inside move where he’s getting the tackle to open up a little bit."

    Jackson still believes he has room to grow. He says he's become a better student of the game this year, watching more film and pushing himself to improve in the right areas. He also feels more confident using his hands at the line of scrimmage.

    Jackson burst onto the NFL Draft scene last year with 3.5 sacks against Alabama, and he likely would have been a day two selection had he left school after his junior year. His play this fall though is starting to fulfill his hope of a higher ceiling.

    Recent mock drafts from CBS Sports , Pro Football Focus , SB Nation and Walter Football all have Jackson going inside the first round next spring. ESPN's acclaimed draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr., rates Jackson as the second-best defensive end in the 2025 class.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfZvf_0wBumyNK00

    Jackson will have another opportunity to boost his stock Saturday night when the Razorbacks host No. 8 LSU (6 p.m., ESPN). Jackson started his college career with the Tigers before transferring to Arkansas for the 2022 season. LSU has a pair of offensive tackles in Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. who are potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

    Jackson will be at the forefront of his former team's mind during this weekend's Battle for the Golden Boot.

    "I love (Jackson's) motor. I mean, the kid never stops," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday on the SEC Teleconference.

    "His second effort is as good as anybody’s in the league. He just plays with an extra heartbeat and as coaches, you love watching kids that play like that."

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Landon Jackson's return to Arkanas football boosts draft stock, inspires Hogs' turnaround

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    jdub
    23h ago
    overrated
    David Green
    1d ago
    Very good player. I noticed him from the first of year as a standout on defense. Like his size and aggressiveness, that is much needed in SEC.
    View all comments
