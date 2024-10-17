Open in App
    Arkansas football vs. LSU: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 8 game

    By Jackson Fuller, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football has a chance to secure its second win against a top-10 opponent this season and secure multiple top-10 wins in a single season for the first time since 1965.

    The Razorbacks will host No. 8 LSU on Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN) in the Battle for the Golden Boot. The Tigers have won seven of the past eight meetings in the rivalry, with each of the last four matchups decided by exactly three points.

    Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is coming off its bye week, but the Hogs pulled off a 19-14 upset over Tennessee in their previous outing. LSU (5-1, 2-0) needed overtime to beat Ole Miss 29-26 at home last week.

    The Razorbacks are hoping to improve to 3-1 or better through four SEC games for the first time under head coach Sam Pittman and just the sixth time since joining the conference in 1992.

    More: What was Arkansas football's biggest lesson from win over Tennessee? Eliminate turnovers

    More: How much has Arkansas football's offense improved under Bobby Petrino?

    Here are four things to watch and a score prediction for Saturday's contest between Arkansas football and LSU.

    Can Arkansas get pressure on Garrett Nussmeier?

    LSU has only given up two sacks all season . The Tigers have four multi-year starters along their offensive line and a veteran quarterback who gets the ball out quickly and knows how to protect himself.

    Arkansas had four sacks against Tennessee and consistently pressured Nico Iamaleava in the home win. The defensive line was dominant, and it played a huge part in the Hogs' upset. They'll need a similar performance against a much better offensive line Saturday night for another home win over an SEC rival.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yttAL_0wAK08ar00

    Hogs need a big day from their quarterback

    Taylen Green wasn't listed in Wednesday's SEC availability report, meaning Arkansas will have its starting quarterback this weekend against the Tigers.

    That's a huge boost for the Razorbacks, as LSU's biggest defensive weakness is its secondary, and the Tigers allowed Miller Moss to throw for 378 yards in a 27-20 loss to Southern California to open the season. Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards last week, which was almost enough to earn a difficult win inside Death Valley at night.

    Green will also need to utilize his legs. The Tigers rank fourth in the country averaging 3.5 sacks per game. If Green can escape pressure and find his receivers, similar to his performance pre-injury against Tennessee, Arkansas will have an excellent shot at the upset.

    Stop the run with five

    Arkansas probably won't utilize the 3-2-6 defense that sparked the victory over Tennessee, but finding success with a similar concept could be a difference-maker.

    LSU has struggled mightily to run the football this season. The Tigers rank 99th nationally, averaging 123.33 rushing yards per game. Arkansas will likely try to limit the LSU ground game with five defenders, allowing six Razorbacks to occupy the back end and defend Nussmeier through the air.

    The Tigers are 5-1 even with the pedestrian running game, but if they get going on the ground, the offense becomes even more dynamic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BehAe_0wAK08ar00

    Get off to a strong start

    Arkansas was able to keep Tennessee off the scoreboard in the first half and get its crowd believing in a potential upset. According to Pittman, the fans made a big difference and played a part in Tennessee's 10 penalties.

    The Hogs need to replicate that environment and belief, and letting LSU get out to an early lead is a recipe for disaster. Schematically, Arkansas is at its best when it can be multiple on offense and successfully utilize play-action passes. Keeping the game tight is the best way to ensure that game-plan remains effective.

    Prediction

    Since 2021, Arkansas has won three straight games coming off a bye week and all of those victories have come against SEC opposition. The Hogs will be the healthiest they've been in weeks, and there is a sense that momentum has returned inside the program. Taylen Green's availability is key, and this lines up to be a sweet spot for Arkansas to pull off another upset at home. Why not predict another three-point game? Arkansas 27, LSU 24

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football vs. LSU: Scouting report, prediction for Razorbacks' Week 8 game

