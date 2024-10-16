Fort Smith's Peak Innovation Center hosts career expo for River Valley eighth graders

Fort Smith Public Schools is hosting its third annual iCan Career Expo at the Peak Innovation Center for its eighth graders and students from surrounding River Valley schools.

The expo is designed to help students explore careers and highlight the local job market. It also assists students in choosing a path they might want to pursue by outlining the courses available to them at their schools, the Peak Innovation Center and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

“Our goal is to highlight the opportunities for the region and connect them to what is available at our schools,” said Stephanie Freeman, career development facilitator at Peak. “It can be programs here at Peak or our high schools. We want our students to see what job opportunities are available if they take the right classes in high school.”

Before arriving at the Peak Innovation Center, more than 2,000 eighth graders took an aptitude assessment test and were assigned to visit their top three areas during their time there.

“We have found that assessing their aptitude doesn’t always align with their interests,” Freeman said. “They don’t know what ‘advanced manufacturing’ is when discussing that. It’s very hard to understand what is happening inside facilities like Gerber, Rheem, and ABB because no windows are looking in, so we have them see what we can offer them.”

With the advanced manufacturing program, Peak offers computer-integrated machining, electronics technology and automation/robotics.

According to Amye Drackett, another career development facilitator at Peak, the volunteers and business and industry partners develop a hands-on activity that engages the students “in a valuable conversation about their job” and a better understanding of their opportunities.

“We also have student leaders from our high schools in each section talking about their programs,” Drackett said. “That’s the second piece. The eighth graders will have examples and student leaders from our programs that feed into Peak and our two high schools, Southside and Northside.”

The two-day event’s success and facilitation wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the volunteers, individuals who take time from their jobs to come and talk about their careers to eighth graders.

“We just want to help them be happy with their choices for high school and beyond,” said Gary Udouj, director of career education and district innovation. “We have a career focus at the school district. That doesn’t mean college or career. It just means career. If the student’s focus is to be a doctor or nurse, that’s going to require different levels of schooling. We want our students to know what careers are available in the River Valley and this region. Know about the training programs available to them in high school and prepare them for that, even if that involves one year of college, two, four, or eight years.”

The Peak Innovation Center is a collaborative effort between the Fort Smith school district and the UAFS. It provides career and technical training to high school juniors and seniors and recently began offering adult apprenticeships.

Students spend half a day at the center and will study advanced manufacturing, health sciences, I.T., emerging art and design, or construction technology. Some classes are partnered with UAFS to offer concurrent college credit; others are high school credit. The center also has certifications recognized by industries so that students can graduate high school with skills, certifications and a plan for their future.

The Peak Innovation Center is accessible to all 22 other schools in the education co-op, the Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative. When the center first opened, it had 240 students. In the past three years, and with the addition of three new programs, the center has worked with more than 500 students this academic year.

The center will host a career day for seniors in April by lining them up with prospective employers so the students can begin working after graduation.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith's Peak Innovation Center hosts career expo for River Valley eighth graders