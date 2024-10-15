Arkansas football's hopes of containing LSU passing offense begin at line of scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football will be tasked with stopping another terrific offense this week. After limiting Tennessee to 14 points earlier this month, the Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will face a No. 8 LSU team that ranks sixth in the country averaging 337 passing yards per game.

The Hogs have played lights out defensively through three conference games, but the Tigers will present a new challenge. LSU has the best passing attack out of the bunch, with a pro-style quarterback and NFL weapons all over the field.

According to Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman , stopping LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier starts at the line of scrimmage.

"They’re really good at tackle," Pittman said at his Monday press conference. "They’re good at (Nussmeier) being able to step up because their guards and center, they’re big, their guard and their center. But he gets rid of the ball, gets rid of it fast. Knows where he’s on his reads."

The Tigers have only given up two sacks this season, which ranks fourth nationally. Both of those sacks came against South Carolina in Week 3.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks LSU's Will Campbell No. 2 and Emery Jones Jr. No. 5 in his list of top-10 offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With a clean pocket, Nussmeier has no shortage of playmakers to target.

LSU has four different pass catchers with at least 200 receiving yards on the season. Mason Taylor is the fourth-ranked tight end on Kiper's NFL Draft Board, and he leads the team with 33 catches.

But the most dangerous weapon is wide receiver Kyren Lacy. The senior has a team-high six touchdowns and has 218 receiving yards in his last two games.

He scored the game-winner in the Tigers' 29-26 overtime victory over Ole Miss last week, and Pittman said Lacy's route-running and body control make him a special receiver.

"He’s got everything, but it’s amazing he replaced who they had, other great wide receivers," Pittman said.

The mere presence of defensive coordinator Travis Williams should give the Hogs some confidence entering Saturday night. Williams is a rising star in the profession, and his schemes against Oklahoma State and Tennessee have been successfully replicated by other opponents against the Cowboys and Volunteers.

Williams and Arkansas have now had two weeks to prepare a game plan that causes havoc in the backfield.

If the Hogs can get pressure on Nussmeier, an Arkansas victory over another top-10 team becomes increasingly possible.

