Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

    Hackett elementary teacher earns state award for innovative economics classroom project

    By George "Clay" Mitchell, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record,

    2 days ago

    A Hackett teacher was among 11 Arkansas teachers recognized with the Bessie B. Moore Teaching Award from Economics Arkansas for the 2023-24 academic year.

    Erica Cooper, who teaches at Hackett Elementary, did a project called “Game On Econ.”

    The awards program honors Arkansas teachers who go “above and beyond” what is required by developing outstanding economic and personal finance projects integrated into the classroom during the school year.

    Cooper has taught math and science at Hackett for the past 10 years. She also was an educator at Hartford before the school consolidated. She doesn’t teach a separate course or lesson on economics but has found a way to integrate it into her current subjects.

    “I’ve learned that economics makes those subjects come to life,” Cooper said. “I learned quite a bit about economics, but it has helped me teach better. I really felt like I started from scratch.”

    Cooper’s students learn the basics of economics in a way that makes sense as they learn about science and math. She does STEM work with her students, and economics goes hand in hand. Cooper had her students make economic decisions while working on their engineering goals.

    “It made it more real world,” she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472xzD_0w1OO4Yg00

    This year's theme was gaming. Cooper chose a Mario variation to capture the students’ interests and imagination with their marble run project that she called “Game On Econ” which ran for the 2023-24 academic year. The students ran their own “store” and donated a “good percentage” to Special Olympics.

    “The kids really understood the efforts and the impact they were making,” she said.

    Cooper said she observed the kids learning to work together and utilizing each other’s strengths to accomplish their goals. Her class even completed a project of putting together pollinators that required some hammers and nails, but they accomplished their task again without any injuries.

    “It was certainly rowdy and crazy," she said. "My classroom is rarely quiet.”

    Cooper added that it allowed her to step back and let the kids learn from each other while she lent a helping hand when needed.

    “My ultimate goal is that they can learn how to work together,” Cooper said. “They can learn how to ask for help and be helpful. That it’s OK not to be good at something because they may be good at something else and that they help others.”

    Cooper has taught for more than 18 years but still feels like she’s still learning.

    “This is just the beginning of my journey,” Cooper said. “It was a lot of work at first and has brought back the joy and creativity into teaching. Seeing the kids having fun and using critical thinking skills.

    “It may seem like a lot to do these types of projects, but if we, as teachers, would integrate how the lessons impact the real world, it can inspire us to be more creative with our curriculum, which will benefit both students and teachers.”

    The award is named after Economics Arkansas’ first Executive Director, Dr. Bessie B. Moore. Each fall, the “Bessie Brigade” surprises award recipients, who receive a monetary award, a basket of goodies, and “The Bessie” statue award.

    This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Hackett elementary teacher earns state award for innovative economics classroom project

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    BBQueen
    2d ago
    Good job Erica👍 Proud of you!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arkansas basketball: John Calipari's return to Kentucky will be broadcast on ESPN
    Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena19 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post4 days ago
    New CA laws ban medical debt on credit reports and bank NSF fees
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy