Bobby Petrino plays key role in Malachi Singleton's heroics for Arkansas football

FAYETTEVILLE — Malachi Singleton launched himself into the end zone. He wasn't in any danger of getting tackled, but the emotions of the redshirt freshman quarterback took over.

With one head-first dive, Singleton placed himself into the history books of Arkansas football .

The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) shocked No. 4 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) Saturday night, rallying for a 19-14 victory in front of a raucous home crowd desperate for a breakthrough victory. Singleton was the hero, scoring a game-winning 11-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining on the clock. The backup quarterback had to replace the injured Taylen Green early in the fourth quarter.

The deciding drive went 59 yards and lasted just four plays. Singleton was the architect, but a seminal figure of the program pressed all the right buttons behind the scenes.

"Coach (Bobby) Petrino is a great mind, and he knows what he had," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "So, he went to a little bit shorter passes for Malachi, you know what I mean? And screens that he can get the ball out of his hand, and Malachi performed well doing that."

More: How Arkansas football's defense shut down the Tennessee juggernaut in upset win

More: Here's how we graded Arkansas football's upset victory over Tennessee

More: Look: Arkansas football storms field after upset win over Tennessee

Petrino scripted a gem on the game-winning drive. It started with 3:29 remaining at the Hogs' 41-yard line, and Tennessee clinging to a 14-13 lead.

The first play was a tunnel screen to Isaiah Sategna that went for 13 yards. Singleton faked left and threw right, fooling the Tennessee defense and giving Arkansas' offense some life for the first time since Green exited the contest.

"Something quick just to get everybody calm, get a first down and move the sticks," Singleton said. "I think it settled down everybody, the whole offense and kept us rolling throughout the whole drive."

With the clock ticking, a pass might have been expected on the next play. Instead, Petrino called an inside run to true freshman Braylen Russell, who found some space and burst through the line of scrimmage for a 24-yard gain.

In two plays, Arkansas was already in field goal range, but Pittman wanted a touchdown.

Petrino delivered that, too.

Back-to-back 11-yard runs — one from Russell and one from Singleton — got Arkansas inside the end zone and gave the Hogs the 19-14 advantage that eventually turned into the final score.

"One of my earlier possessions, I handed it off. I thought I could've pulled it, so the next time he called it, I pulled it. It was there. Went to go make a play," Singleton said.

Singleton had a rough start to his relief appearance. He fumbled a snap and looked shaky in the pocket during his first two drives. However, teammates and coaches said they didn't need to provide any pep talk.

Singleton had internal belief, and he would go on to find his poise, leading Arkansas to its first home win over a top-five team in 25 years.

"When (Singleton) came in, I had all the confidence in the world in him," Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said. "I feel like he was going to go out there – like he said our motto is to win, to go score every drive. I feel like when he got in, he was going to continue to go try and score every time."

Armstrong finished the night with nine catches for 132 yards.

Pittman said the initial assessment of his starting quarterback is a 'mild MCL' injury. Green was terrific Saturday, completing 19 of 27 passes for 266 yards. His offensive line finally gave him time against a fearsome defensive front, and Green capitalized.

In two weeks, Arkansas will go for another statement victory under the lights of Reynolds Razorback Stadium against LSU.

The Hogs will desperately hope Green can return, but Petrino displayed Saturday night why Pittman brought the offensive coordinator back to Fayetteville this fall.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Bobby Petrino plays key role in Malachi Singleton's heroics for Arkansas football