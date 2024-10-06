How Arkansas football's defense shut down the Tennessee juggernaut in upset win

FAYETTEVILLE — Tennessee came strolling into Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday night with the best offense in America. The Volunteers led the nation by averaging 54 points per game, and they ranked third in total offense at 565.8 yards per contest.

But Arkansas football made Tennessee look pedestrian through four quarters, leading to a stunning 19-14 victory that further emphasizes defensive coordinator Travis Williams ' importance to the program.

The Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) held the No. 4 Volunteers (5-1, 1-1) to their lowest-point total of the season and just 332 yards. Redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava had his worst day as Tennessee's starting quarterback, finishing 16 of 28 with 156 passing yards.

The Arkansas defensive line sacked him four times, and the Hogs finally capitalized on the defensive dominance after failing to in losses against Oklahoma State and Texas A&M earlier this season.

"I just thought Travis did a wonderful job of calling the defensive game, and more important, getting the kids to believe in what we were going to try to do to stop this very, very, very high-powered offense," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said.

The Razorbacks threw everything they had at the Volunteers, but the biggest key was a new-look defensive formation they utilized consistently throughout the first half. Arkansas played a 3-2-6 scheme that it hadn't shown on film through the first five games of the season.

According to Pittman, the defensive wrinkle was successful because with defensive backs on the field, Tennessee struggled to executed its downfield passing attack. The Hogs stayed cognizant of the running game by typically sending a linebacker or defensive back from the field side on a blitz.

It flummoxed Tennessee, who scored zero points through the first two quarters and had just 76 yards of offense at halftime.

According to Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory, the Hogs had a little bit of familiarity with the defense from previous years. Still, the game plan was put into place for Tennessee Sunday night after the loss to Texas A&M.

One week isn't much time to prepare a new defense, but the Hogs had full confidence in their defensive leader.

"We knew (Coach Williams) was going to dial up of that great defensive scheme for us," Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory said.

Gregory was one of the best players on the field Saturday night, racking up four tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was the closest Hog in pursuit of Iamaleava on Tennessee's final play of the game, with the Volunteers searching for a game-winning touchdown that would have broken Arkansas hearts. Instead, the defense finished the job.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Williams' unit. Tennessee came out of the halftime locker room and scored touchdowns on its first two possessions to grab a 14-3 lead. Dylan Sampson scored a pair of short touchdown runs.

But Williams and the defense answered by getting more complex. The Hogs started playing with four defensive linemen — their base formation — more consistently. They also turned up the pressure, sending more blitzes and trying to create havoc in the backfield.

There was a consistent theme in their approach, and it all paid off when backup quarterback Malachi Singleton scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run inside the final minutes.

"We just kept talking on defense, pressuring them, making them uncomfortable," Arkansas defensive back Doneiko Slaughter said.

There were plenty of heroes from Saturday night.

Landon Jackson was dominant off the edge. Slaughter — a transfer from Tennessee — and Xavian Sorey Jr. led the way with eight tackles. Larry Worth was the extra defensive back inserted into the starting lineup, and the entire secondary played well without starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton for a fourth straight game.

But it was the collective that got the job done, giving Arkansas and Pittman a season-defining win.

"It’s very, very fulfilling to be up here, and we win for the kids and for the coaching staff," Pittman said. "Here’s what I do know: Our team believes we can beat people. So that solidifies that we can."

Now, Arkansas heads into a bye week with renewed confidence and one of the best defenses in the SEC.

