What channel is Arkansas football vs Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

Arkansas football continues its SEC slate today, facing No. 24 Texas A&M inside the Dallas Cowboys ' AT&T Stadium. This will be the final edition of the Southwest Classic played at the NFL venue, with the series returning to a more traditional home-and-home format when the schools meet in the future.

The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 24-14 win over Auburn in their conference opener last week. Arkansas pitched a first-half shutout and forced five turnovers in the victory.

Redshirt freshman Marcel Reed made the second start of his career as the Aggies (3-1, 1-0) knocked off Bowling Green 26-20 last week. Reed also guided Texas A&M to a 33-20 road win over Florida this season.

The Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22 last season and have won 11 of the past 12 meetings. Arkansas is 4-8 all time versus Texas A&M inside the Cowboys' Stadium.

Here's how to watch the Arkansas vs Texas A&M game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Arkansas football vs Texas A&M on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Arkansas vs Texas A&M will broadcast on ESPN in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call the game from the booth at AT&T Stadium, with Taylor McGregor reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Arkansas football vs Texas A&M time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Arkansas vs Texas A&M game starts at 2:30 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M prediction, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 27.

Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 23 : Both of these teams like to run the football, but the Aggies have been inconsistent stopping the ground game this season. Bobby Petrino will come up with a game plan that puts Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson in position to win this game, and the Hogs will exercise some Arlington demons.

ODDS: Arkansas +5.5

OVER/UNDER: 51.5

Arkansas football schedule 2024

Aug. 29: beat UAPB 70-0

Sept. 7: lost to Oklahoma State 39-31 (2OT)

Sept. 14: beat UAB 37-27

Sept. 21: beat Auburn 24-14

Sept. 28: vs Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs Tennessee

Oct. 19: vs LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs Texas

Nov. 23: vs Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Texas A&M schedule 2024

Aug. 31: lost to Notre Dame 23-13

Sept. 7: beat McNeese 52-10

Sept. 14: beat Florida 33-20

Sept. 21: beat Bowling Green 26-20

Sept. 28: vs Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs Missouri

Oct. 19: at Mississippi State

Oct. 26: vs LSU

Nov. 2: at South Carolina

Nov. 16: vs New Mexico State

Nov. 23: at Auburn

Nov. 30: vs Texas

