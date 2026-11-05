🏥 Fort Mitchell KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple No-Nights Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Fort Mitchell, especially for hands-on clinical roles with daytime hours and solid benefits.

Below are a few strong options if you like direct patient care and want to grow your skills.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians

St. Elizabeth Physicians Location: Fort Mitchell, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)

Salary: Not listed

Daytime clinic role with no nights, holidays, or weekends. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, handle basic lab work, and help with referrals and scheduling. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, and clear paths for career growth if you have MA/CNA/EMT or similar experience or training.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Medical Assistant – Ft. Mitchell Primary Care (Indeed)

Employer: EyeSouth Partners / MidWest Eye Center

Location: Fort Mitchell area (Florence & Thomas More Parkway clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you enjoy eye care and a fast-paced clinic. You’ll take eye and health histories, run vision tests, assist with in-office procedures, scribe in the EMR, and support patient education. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, generous PTO, plus free life and disability coverage—and no nights, no weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.