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Fruitville
📅 Monthly adult book discussion at Fruitville Library
6 days ago
📅 Monthly adult book discussion at Fruitville Library
Love talking about books? The Fruitville Library hosts an adult book discussion on the first Thursday of each month.
The group is limited to 20 participants, so spots can fill up. To join, register at the Fruitville Desk during library hours.
This is a relaxed way to meet other readers and chat about the group’s monthly book selection.
Details:
- What: Adult book discussion group
- When: First Thursday of each month
- Who: Adults
- Where/Registration: Register in person at the Fruitville Library desk
If you enjoy reading and friendly conversation, stop by the desk to sign up for an upcoming session.
More Info: Book Discussion | Sarasota County Libraries
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