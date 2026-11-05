📅 Monthly adult book discussion at Fruitville Library

Love talking about books? The Fruitville Library hosts an adult book discussion on the first Thursday of each month.

The group is limited to 20 participants, so spots can fill up. To join, register at the Fruitville Desk during library hours.

This is a relaxed way to meet other readers and chat about the group’s monthly book selection.

Details:

What: Adult book discussion group

Adult book discussion group When: First Thursday of each month

Who: Adults

Where/Registration: Register in person at the Fruitville Library desk

If you enjoy reading and friendly conversation, stop by the desk to sign up for an upcoming session.