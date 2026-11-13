Fruitland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both hospital imaging and community-based nursing. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a couple of strong full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus sign-on bonus for external candidates)

Work three 12-hour shifts a week with rotating weekends at a busy Code Stroke center that includes an ED and urgent care. You’ll handle about 8–10 general and OB ultrasound exams per day using Philips Epiq 7G equipment, with variable on-call that usually has low call-back rates and access to a robust benefits package.

Employer: Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group / LHC Group)

(part of UnitedHealth Group / LHC Group) Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36.35–$54.55 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Full-time hospice RN role where you manage the full Plan of Care for patients at end of life, from initial eligibility visit to ongoing reassessments at least every 15 days. You’ll collaborate closely with families and the care team, document goals and responses, and work in home settings; RN license and a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open and close fast in our area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.