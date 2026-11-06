🏥 Fruitland, ID Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Home Health & Rehab

Fruitland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in home health, hospice, and rehab. If you like one‑on‑one patient care and flexible schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This leadership role oversees clinical and non-clinical home health services, managing staff, operations, and quality of care. Great fit for an experienced RN with home health background who wants to step into (or grow in) management with strong benefits and career development.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting hospice patients with daily care like bathing, dressing, and comfort measures, plus helping families learn basic care tasks. Ideal if you’re a CNA on the Idaho registry who wants meaningful, relationship-based work and solid benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: Likely full-time (40 hrs/week) , in-person

Likely , in-person Pay: $28.58 – $35.79 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, flexible schedule

CNA role focused on daily living support, vitals, mobility help, and companionship for patients or residents. Good option if you want steady hours, solid hourly pay, and core benefits while working closely with a care team.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Alphonsus Health System

Location: Fruitland, ID

Type: PRN / Part-time, rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed

Join the rehab team to assess, plan, and deliver PT treatment, often in acute care or rehab settings, with support staff to assist. Nice fit if you’re an Idaho-licensed PT wanting flexible PRN hours plus access to a large health system’s day-one benefits (for eligible roles), PTO, and growth opportunities.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.