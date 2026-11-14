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Fruita
Wave Drinks + Sweets offers custom drinks in Fruita
2 days ago
Wave Drinks + Sweets in Fruita serves custom sodas, flavored waters, energy drinks, and sweet treats like homemade cookies, jumbo soft pretzels, and Rice Krispie treats at 132 W. McCune Avenue, Fruita, CO 81521. Hours are Monday–Thursday 10:00 AM–7:30 PM, Friday–Saturday 10:00 AM–8:30 PM, and Sunday closed; the shop is locally owned and started in 2020. For more details or to call ahead, contact 970-270-6704 or visit wavedrinks.co.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce
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