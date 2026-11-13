Fruita’s oil and gas scene is busy right now, and hands-on rig and shop skills are in demand. If you like physical work, long shifts, and solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC

Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC Location: Fruita, CO (rotational, remote rig sites)

(rotational, remote rig sites) Type: Hourly, rotational 14 days on / 14 days off , 12.5-hour shifts

Hourly, rotational , Pay: Starting at $34.00/hr + per diem

Why it’s interesting: Lead the mud system on a drilling rig, oversee Floorhands and Motorhand, and work directly with the Driller. This is a high-responsibility role with strong pay, full benefits, and lots of overtime potential if you’re comfortable with heights, heavy equipment, and all-weather outdoor work.

Employer: Precision Service Equipment

Location: Fruita, CO (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hr

Why it’s interesting: Shop-based role assembling and repairing oilfield and natural gas equipment using hand and power tools. Good fit if you like mechanical work, loading/unloading pipe, helping welders, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Nabors Industries

Location: Fruita, CO (serving CO/WY rigs)

(serving CO/WY rigs) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Entry-level rig floor role where you run tongs, slips, hoists, and big hand tools to assemble/disassemble drill pipe and keep the rig clean and running. Good way to break into drilling if you’re strong, safety-focused, and ready for tough, outdoor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many oil and gas employers will train the right person who shows up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.