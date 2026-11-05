🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road this week

🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road

Emergency road work is starting at the entrance of King’s View Road, the only way in and out of the King’s View Subdivision.

Recent storms damaged the shoulder and culvert there. The City has hired a contractor to install two or three new 30-inch culverts about four feet below the road, along with backfilling, compaction, and erosion control.

What drivers should know:

Work is expected to begin this week .

. Traffic will be one lane only , with flaggers directing cars.

, with directing cars. Expect delays , slow down, and follow flagger directions.

, slow down, and follow flagger directions. Heavy trucks and equipment should avoid King’s View Road during construction.

Because crews won’t know exact underground conditions until they dig, the schedule could change.

Questions? Email [email protected].