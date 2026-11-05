🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road this week

🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road

Emergency work is starting at the entrance to King’s View Road in Fruita after recent storms damaged the road shoulder and culvert.

The City is hiring a contractor to install 2–3 new 30-inch culverts about 4 feet below the road. Work will also include traffic control, backfilling, compaction, and erosion control. Because crews won’t know exact underground conditions until they dig, the schedule may change.

King’s View Road is the only way in and out of the King’s View Subdivision, so:

Work will be done in phases

Flaggers will keep one lane open

Drivers should expect delays , slow down , and follow flagger directions

, , and Heavy trucks and equipment should avoid King’s View Road during construction

Work is expected to begin this week.

Questions? Email [email protected].