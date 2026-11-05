undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road this week
🚧 Emergency culvert repairs on King’s View Road
Emergency work is starting at the entrance to King’s View Road in Fruita after recent storms damaged the road shoulder and culvert.
The City is hiring a contractor to install 2–3 new 30-inch culverts about 4 feet below the road. Work will also include traffic control, backfilling, compaction, and erosion control. Because crews won’t know exact underground conditions until they dig, the schedule may change.
King’s View Road is the only way in and out of the King’s View Subdivision, so:
- Work will be done in phases
- Flaggers will keep one lane open
- Drivers should expect delays, slow down, and follow flagger directions
- Heavy trucks and equipment should avoid King’s View Road during construction
Work is expected to begin this week.
Questions? Email [email protected].
More Info: Emergency Repairs at Entrance of King’s View Road ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.