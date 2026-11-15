Looking for a new feline friend in Fruit Heights, UT? These adoptable cats and kittens at Davis County Animal Care and Control are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Sassy is a beautiful gray tabby young cat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity. If you want a cat who’s a bit more grown-up but still fun, Sassy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

True to her fun name, Zombie “speaks zombie” with the cutest little sounds. She’s still learning how wonderful people can be. She may grumble when you first pick her up, but once you rub under her chin, she melts into your hands. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can help her keep building trust.

👉 Meet Zombie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Blaze has a special talent: she can always find the softest blanket in the room. She’s still gaining confidence with people and can spook now and then, but she enjoys chin rubs and snuggle time once she feels safe. The way to her heart is through Churu treats and gentle patience.

👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Mashed Potato is a fluffy orange tabby kitten with a festive name and a soft long coat. If you love classic orange cats and want a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be the perfect pick.

👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Green Bean Casserole is a brown tabby longhair kitten with a charming holiday-style name. Her fluffy coat and kitten energy will brighten any home that’s ready for playtime and cuddles.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fruit Heights, UT, consider visiting Davis County Animal Care and Control or calling (801) 444-2200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.