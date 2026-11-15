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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Fruit Heights
Looking for a new feline friend in Fruit Heights, UT? These adoptable cats and kittens at Davis County Animal Care and Control are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
Sassy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Sassy is a beautiful gray tabby young cat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of playful energy and curiosity. If you want a cat who’s a bit more grown-up but still fun, Sassy could be a great match.
👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zombie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
True to her fun name, Zombie “speaks zombie” with the cutest little sounds. She’s still learning how wonderful people can be. She may grumble when you first pick her up, but once you rub under her chin, she melts into your hands. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can help her keep building trust.
👉 Meet Zombie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaze
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Blaze has a special talent: she can always find the softest blanket in the room. She’s still gaining confidence with people and can spook now and then, but she enjoys chin rubs and snuggle time once she feels safe. The way to her heart is through Churu treats and gentle patience.
👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mashed Potato
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Mashed Potato is a fluffy orange tabby kitten with a festive name and a soft long coat. If you love classic orange cats and want a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be the perfect pick.
👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Green Bean Casserole
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Green Bean Casserole is a brown tabby longhair kitten with a charming holiday-style name. Her fluffy coat and kitten energy will brighten any home that’s ready for playtime and cuddles.
👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fruit Heights, UT, consider visiting Davis County Animal Care and Control or calling (801) 444-2200 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.